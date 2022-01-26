White Bear Township unveiled as Hockey Day 2023 host

It’s official: Hockey Day in Minnesota for 2023 will be hosted by White Bear Township. It was announced Saturday during Fox Sports North’s coverage of Hockey Day 2022 held in Mankato.
White Bear Township was unveiled as the 2023 host by former Gopher hockey players John Anderson and Ryan Carter, opening up their coats to reveal Bears jerseys.
Corey Roberts, owner of The Minnesotan in White Bear Lake, led the successful bid for Hockey Day in June 2020. Roberts played hockey for Forest Lake, and his father, Mick, was a center in White Bear Lake’s region runner-up team in 1958. He wanted to find a way to “get involved in the community,” and with his hockey background, he decided to throw the town’s hat in the ring for Hockey Day Minnesota. Site exploration started in 2017.
There was no Hockey Day 2021 due to the pandemic, which meant the local group had to wait a year for its turn.
“They don’t just hand this out,” said Corey Roberts in a 2020 interview with the Press. “There has to be a lot of interest from the community, and there has to be lots of hockey history and tradition there.”
According to the Minnesota Wild website, White Bear’s festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on Bally Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds of the event will benefit White Bear’s Area Hockey Association in an effort to grow the game through youth hockey.
In addition to constructing an outdoor rink with plenty of seating, the hosts must provide elements of the Minnesota Hockey Day experience such food trucks, beer garden, a bonfire pit and merchant booths.
Additional details about the 2023 event and schedule will be available at a later date.
