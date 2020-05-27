The White Bear Township Board voted May 18 to refund three months’ worth of liquor license fees to bars and restaurants that sell on and off-sale liquor within the township but have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fees were paid at the beginning of the year. Ed Prudhon, town board chair, said, “We need to support our businesses. It’s not their fault they had to close. This is a gesture of goodwill.” One of the businesses that will get a refund is Emagine theater. Checks should go out in June.
Township offices will remain closed until June 1 to remain in compliance with the executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz. Although area parks have reopened, they remain closed to large gatherings of people. Portable toilets are not available; the township doesn’t have enough workers to handle daily disinfection. Likewise, Bellaire Beach had no lifeguard on duty over Memorial Day weekend.
The next township board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 1 at Heritage Hall. Social distancing will be encouraged. Several public hearings are scheduled for June 1 and 15. Persons who have a hearing will be encouraged to remain in their cars until their matter is discussed; then they will be called into Heritage Hall.
