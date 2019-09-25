At its Sept. 16 Town Board meeting, White Bear Township supervisors approved the following statement:
White Bear Township’s Board of Supervisors and staff have been monitoring the ongoing issues specific to Water Gremlin since the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) notified the public in January of 2019. The Board has been dismayed, to say the least, at Water Gremlin’s failure to grasp the many opportunities it has been given to comply since the beginning of the year.
At this point, the board will continue to observe the situation and defer to the rightful authority, the MPCA, as the agency has preemptive authority over the Township in these matters. If there is a responsibility that falls upon the Township as directed by the MPCA, we will act accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.