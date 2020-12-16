Citizens of White Bear Township approved a $4.2 million tax levy at a special town board meeting Dec. 8. The levy is $243,000 less than the forecast made last March. Residents also gave the nod to a general fund budget of $4.8 million.
Township Finance Officer Tom Kelly presented the budget, which includes funding for one new administrative position and two part-time interns who will scan documents into electronic format.
Capital outlay will be up 5.6%, mostly because of the township’s 10-year street maintenance program. “Mill and overlay is more cost-efficient than reconstruction,” Kelly said.
He noted that the township’s tax capacity had increased by 16% over 2020, mostly because of growth in the residential market. He said the median value of a home in the township is now $287,000-295,000. The 6.5% tax increase adds $7.16 to a median-priced home’s monthly expenses. Property taxes account for 80% of township revenues.
There was some resident pushback about the increase over last year’s taxes, citing unemployment caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. Others wondered about the legality of the vote; those who participated in the meeting from home could not vote, while those present at Heritage Hall could. Township Attorney Chad Lemmon assured them that state law was followed.
— Cynthia Sowden
