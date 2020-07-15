Peterson Road in White Bear Township is the last gravel road in the township, and the folks who live along it would just as soon keep it that way. That’s what they told the township board during a public hearing at its July 6 meeting.
“My well and my septic tank work just fine. I don’t need sewer and water, and I don’t want to pay $40,000 for something I don’t need,” was a recurrent comment.
The township is considering a $1.1 million upgrade to the road, which stems off County Road H2 to the north between Centerville Road and I-35E. The project would include a sanitary sewer, water mains, stormwater collection and treatment, curbs and paving for 800-900 feet along the road.
Gravel road maintenance is listed on the town’s website as one reason the project is needed, as it “is different than pavement maintenance and requires special maintenance efforts.” Erosion, the need to add additional gravel surface materials, and traffic generated within the Three Oaks development are also listed as reasons to pave the road.
Homeowners would be assessed 29% of the total costs: $15,000 for the street, and $12,500 each for the sewer and water mains, for a total of $40,000. The assessment would be amortized over 15 years at 3.5% interest. One woman said the price tag was “exorbitant.”
One man questioned why the township would pave only part of the road. “Why go halfway? Why not pave it all the way so everyone benefits from it?” he asked. He added that his well and septic tank need repair, so he was in favor of the project.
Residents also questioned the need for a sidewalk on one side of the road. “What’s with the sidewalk to nowhere?” asked one woman, who said other roads leading from H2 do not have sidewalks. Township engineer Larry Poppler said eliminating the sidewalk from the project and widening the street from 28 feet to 32 would reduce the cost by 1 to 3%.
Others said paving the road would increase traffic along the street, and they pushed the board to find out who wanted Peterson paved. Board members admitted they wanted to take advantage of extremely low interest rates to put in sewer and water ahead of future development. “Let the developers pay for it, not me,” said one.
Board chair Ed Prudhon lives along Peterson Road. He handed the gavel over to board member Steve Rusek at the beginning of the public hearing and took his turn to speak after the others had finished. He pointed out that the cost of putting in a new well and septic mound is $40,000. “A well can go bad at any time,” he said.
He said he had changed his mind on a couple of things. “The sidewalk was part of the Comprehensive Plan. I see no reason to put that sidewalk in. I do see a reason, as a longtime public safety commission member, you gotta have a little bit wider road. People are going to walk on the road. They’re going to come down from Pine Tree Hills, they’re going to walk on Peterson, they’re going to walk down Mehegan (Lane). You gotta make allowances for that.”
He said he will probably be affected more than anyone else by the project. “I’m going to lose 20 x 700 feet of my property just to have that sewer come down my property line, but I’m willing to do that to make sure that my neighbors have sewer.” However, he said, “I can’t believe this improves our properties by $40,000. I can’t get over that number … I think the town can do a little better.”
Attorney Chad Lemmon noted that the township cannot assess more than the project increases the value of the individual properties. The plans will be revised and presented to homeowners at a neighborhood meeting, then brought to the township board for approval.
