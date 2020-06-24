The White Bear Township Board voted unanimously June 15 to raise the age for purchasing tobacco within the township to 21. The board had discussed the measure, Ordinance No. 69, at its May 4 and May 18 meetings.
On May 4, Town Attorney Chad Lemmons said the state Legislature was considering raising the age to 21 and felt the measure would likely pass. He said the township had two choices: It could amend the current ordinance to change all mentions of the age 18 to 21, or it could adopt the Tobacco 21 amendment. The board voted to table the discussion and directed Lemmons to determine what neighboring cities and towns were doing.
Lemmons reported May 18 that he had read the ordinances for White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada and Shoreview. He found minor differences in each. The board once again tabled the discussion to see what the Legislature did. A public hearing was scheduled for June 15.
At its June 1 meeting, the board voted through a consent agenda vote to rescind the public hearing. Amending the ordinance did not require a hearing. The ordinance amendment will go into effect after it is published in the township’s legal newspaper, the White Bear Press.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for the Tamarack Nature Center, 5287 Otter Lake Road. The center wants to demolish part of its main building and build a new addition for programming. It would also move its sugar shack to the other side of the parking lot, add more trails, expand the parking lot to better accommodate school buses and add picnic shelters as part of the last phase of its master plan. The center is applying for grant funding and would complete the work, which may take six or seven years, as funding comes in.
