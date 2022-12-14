WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP – Like almost every other municipality in Ramsey County, the township’s property tax levy is seeing a double-digit increase.
Approved Dec. 6 by residents attending the town’s annual budget meeting, the 2023 levy
was set at $5,416,271, an increase of 11% over 2022.
“If you think that’s high, a county chart shows quite a few cities with double-digit tax increases,” pointed out Finance Director Tom Kelly. He singled out neighbors like White Bear Lake, 23%; Gem Lake, 22%; Vadnais Heights, 13%; and St. Paul residents, who face a 15% increase.
“Everyone is in the same boat countywide; hit with inflation and COVID money gone,” Kelly said, adding that White Bear Lake is playing catch-up from previous administration levy freezes.
The Town Board “tries to be frugal with your dollars,” Kelly continued. For example, the township spends $409 per capita in operating expenditures compared to $770 for other Minnesota cities with a similar population, he said.
“Creeping up” is capital outlay, noted the finance director. “In 2020, capital improvements cost $263 per capita compared to $507 in 2021 due to road and utility projects. Comparable cities spent $429.”
Still, township services cost a lot less than what families pay for cell phone service.
According to Kelly, the owner of a median value home pays $21.73 a month for public safety; $22.09 for public works; $11.46 for general government services; $11.02 a month for parks and $7.48 for debt service. That’s $74 a month compared to a typical cell phone bill of $170, he said.
A median-value home in the township is $346,150, compared to $301,100 in 2022. Property taxes provide 86% of the revenue to keep the township running.
The general fund budget for those day-to-day operations is $5,654,256 — almost a 9% increase over last year. “We are not using reserve to balance the budget,” Kelly told residents.
Public safety accounts for 35% of the operating budget, or $1,987,800. Police protection increased 8% based on a contract with the sheriff’s department. Fire protection increased 9% based on a new contract with White Bear Lake.
Public works is getting the largest increase from the general fund. The department’s ask is 13% more than last year. Its $1,805,962 budget covers a new maintenance position, equipment and infrastructure improvements and an increased tree removal budget due to emerald ash borer.
Total expenditures for all funds are budgeted at $21,873,315 for 2023. That figure is up about $3 million (16%) from last year due mostly to capital expenditures and debt payments. Capital improvements are included in the 2023 number and account for 26% of the total budget. The township anticipates adding $3.5 million in new debt next year for several street improvement projects, yet to be approved.
Kelly noted that the township is in Year 5 of a 10-year pavement management program.
The total outstanding debt at the end of this year is $12,740,000. Kelly said the amount requires a debt levy of $507,227 for 2023.
Opportunity for questions following the presentation garnered only two.
One resident asked about local government aid, which amounts to $12 per capita revenue. Kelly said the formula is “archaic,” noting the city of White Bear Lake gets about $2 million in comparison.
“We’re working with legislators to fix that little problem,” Kelly added. Townships are also excluded from local gas tax allocations.
Another resident inquired about the status of the lake level lawsuit. Town Attorney Chad Lemmons replied that “nothing is happening.” The matter is before the administrative law judge, who has yet to schedule any hearings. “We’re waiting for a schedule. It’s very quiet,” he said.
At the start of the special meeting, Christopherson explained that the proposed levy is approved by residents rather than the Town Board, something unique to the township. As for the budget, residents recommend approval to the board, which will consider its adoption at the Dec. 19 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.