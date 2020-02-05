A bit of old business resurfaced at the end of last month as the White Bear Township Board discussed what to do regarding a nuisance property at 2105 Stillwater Street. The structure on the property has been in a state of disrepair for several years, and the board discussed the problem in a public hearing held Nov. 18.
At that time, the board passed a resolution of abatement. The owner of the property was given 30 days to complete a list of improvements before the township would raze the dwelling.
Building Official Mike Johnson reported to the board Jan. 22 that he has observed minimal effort to improve the property, and that none of the requirements for improvement have been completed.
Town Attorney Chad Lemmons told the board that he had spoken with the property owner the previous week and advised him to attend the Jan. 22 meeting, but the owner was not present that evening.
"My recommendation is ... if you decide to abate the property—raze it—we should get a court order approving it and allowing the township to go forward," Lemmons said.
Board members expressed sympathy with the owner of the house.
"I don't think anybody wants to see the house torn down," said Board Member Scott McCune.
"The township, as a whole, doesn't want to be this harsh to one of our residents," said Board Chair Ed Prudhon.
Lemmons said that the process of issuing a court order would likely take at least 60 days, which would give the township time to explore alternative options with the property owner. "One thing that could happen, once you start the action, is you can always reach a settlement with them," Lemmons said.
The board approved the issuance of a court order to confirm the abatement, according to Lemmons' recommendation. Since the process will take at least 60 days, board members expressed their hope for improvements to the property during that interval.
"We're looking for actual demonstrated activity," McCune said.
The board scheduled another public hearing on the matter on Feb. 19.
In other action, the board:
• Heard a fourth quarter construction report from Building Official Mike Johnson. In 2019, the township issued a total of 603 total building permits, including 10 new home construction permits, 573 miscellaneous residential permits, 16 commercial construction permits and four demolition projects. These numbers are consistent with the number of permits issued in the past several years.
• Reviewed Ordinance No. 54, which deals with city fees and charges. Board Chair Prudhon took a close look at the suggested updates to the fee structure and noted that while most building permit fees showed a 20 percent increase from the previous standard, the permit fee for property improvements valued at $500,000 to $1 million increased by 62 percent. Clerk/Treasurer Patrick Christopherson said he would do more research and figure out why this jump in price was so extreme. The board voted to approve all changes to the fee structure with the exception of the fees for permits in the $500,000-$1 million range, which will be reconsidered after more information is presented.
• Discussed where to include the township's mission, vision and values on the official township website. The board opted to put the information under the Town Board tab.
The next township board meeting was scheduled for Feb. 3, after press time. Meetings are held at Heritage Hall, located at 4200 Otter Lake Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.