There apparently are too many deer in Ramsey County for their own good.
According to an aerial survey conducted earlier this year by Ramsey County Parks and Recreation, 720 deer are living in the area, compared to 620 in 2019.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommendations put the ideal deer population at 15-20 per square mile. Deer herd populations that exceed the carrying capacity of the land can be detrimental to the overall health of the herd and affect public health through increased auto/deer collisions and the spread of deer ticks that may carry Lyme disease.
The White Bear Township Board voted via consent agenda Aug. 3 to allow special bow hunting days at the following locations this fall:
• Otter Lake, Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1
• Poplar Lake, Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1
• Benson Airport, Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1
These hunts, along with others in Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, Maplewood, North Oaks, Shoreview, St. Paul, Roseville and Gem Lake, as well as the Arden Hills Army Training Site and H.B. Fuller, are expected to reduce the deer herd by 78 to 123 deer. White Bear Township also allows bow hunting on private lands.
To hunt in the township, hunters must have written permission from the landowner where they intend to hunt and must obey all state and federal laws. The hunt is limited to bows and arrows and all hunters must show proof of completing the Minnesota Bow Hunter Education Program.
The hunt at Poplar Lake would allow no more than 16 hunters and is expected to take five to 10 deer. Ten archers would be allowed harvest four to eight deer at Otter Lake, while just four hunters would be allowed to hunt at Benson Airport, taking four or five deer.
Hunters must receive written permission from the Town Board. Interested hunters should contact Patrick Christopherson, town clerk, 1281 Hammond Road, White Bear Township (651-747-2750) for an application.
Hunters must contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department with the date, time and place where they intend to hunt (651-767-0640). Hunters must register any deer killed with the township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.