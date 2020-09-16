White Bear Township received more than it needed from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so the Town Board decided to offer grants to local businesses.
Most of the $835,000 disbursed by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget will be put toward public safety expenses incurred by the township because of COVID-19. However, there’s $120,000 left in the pot.
“If you don’t use it, you have to send it back,” said Town Clerk Pat Christopherson. He said the board checked the rules and found they could offer grants to aid local businesses.
The grants will be given to businesses that have 10 or fewer full-time employees and that have been unsuccessful in securing federal COVID-19 grants from either the federal or state governments. Grant requests will be awarded in amounts from $500 to $2,500.
Business expenses must be in response to COVID-19. For example, a store may have purchased plexiglass to create a barrier at the cash register, or a restaurant may have built new outdoor seating. Applicants must include copies of invoices or receipts for their expenditures. Expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and Nov. 15, 2020.
For more detailed information and an application form, visit whitebeartownship.org. Look under the tab, “At your service.” The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
