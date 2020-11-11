White Bear Township is nearly built out, Planner Tom Reidesel told township board members at their Nov. 2 meeting. He said the township is now considered a suburban community rather than a rural one.
Reidesel presented the township’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which the board needed to adopt by Dec. 31. “We’re getting close to being fully developed,” he said. He noted that the township encompasses 7,000 acres, 4,363 of which are water, parks or wetlands. Its population is estimated at 11,200, with 4,450 households in the area. Reidesel said the number of households is expected to top out at 4,650 by 2040.
He said the township has 25 parks and plans to acquire just one more along Centerville Road west of I-35E. Most new development would likely occur in that area, he noted.
According to Reidesel, “The boom years were 1978 to 2002, when 100 new homes were built each year. Now, we have 10 new homes a year.” In the next 20 years, land use density will be guided more toward the high end of 10 units per acre. Board member Steve Ruzek, who also serves on the Planning Commission, interjected, “Guidance doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen.”
Board members unanimously approved the plan, which now goes to the Metropolitan Council.
