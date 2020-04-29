The coronavirus pandemic continues to rearrange the plans of the White Bear Township Board of Supervisors as members wait for Gov. Tim Walz’s next move.
At the board’s April 20 meeting, held via teleconference, Town Clerk Pat Christopherson said residents have adapted well to dropping off permits and other materials for processing in a box outside township offices. Township staff is working staggered, split shifts to keep offices open and maintain proper social distancing.
Board members had no regrets over a 60-day deferral of property taxes, but to keep the budget in balance, they decided to hold off on major capital equipment purchases for 60-90 days.
Most of the board’s discussion concerned a future project — the Rush Line Corridor, a bus rapid transit (BRT) route which would connect White Bear Lake and St. Paul. The 15-mile route would have 21 stations and would operate in dedicated lanes along Hwy. 61. It was noted that there are 50 medical clinics and hospitals along the route. An estimated 100,000 people would be served annually.
Construction is set to begin in 2024; completion is expected in 2026. Although only 150 feet of the BRT would actually run through White Bear Township along Buerkle Road, the board adopted a resolution of support for the project. Board member Scott McCune is a member of the Rush Line Corridor Policy Advisory Committee.
In another action, the board voted to put out a request for bids for one of two restroom facilities at Polar Lakes Park. The request will go out May 29.
