It’s been an exciting year of community celebrations in White Bear Township, and the Hockey Day Minnesota host is once again gearing up for it’s signature event, Township Day. Now in it’s 15th year, the annual community festival will take place this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Polar Lakes Park.
Township Day offers something for festival-goers of all ages. Family-friendly activities include live music, food trucks, craft and vendor market, car show and Bingo. Children will enjoy the Kids Activity Zone, with bounce houses, pony rides, face painting and a change to see large vehicles such as an ambulance, snow plow and fire trucks up close in the touch-a-truck area.
Township Day Director Beth Anderson said one of the new features this year is a musical performance geared to kids in addition to the usual evening show. Ukelele performers The Rosie Posies will lead a Music-A-Long at 3:30 p.m. Drop Tailgate, a band performing country, rock and pop music, will take the stage from 5 to 8 p.m.
Food and drinks are available from the VFW Beer Gardens and from the 15 food trucks on site that will offer a variety of options.
Anderson says more than 100 cars of all makes and models will be part of the Viking Automotive Car Show, which has been part of Township Day for six years. Anyone can vote for their favorites from 2 to 5 p.m., with winners announced at 6 p.m.
A fireworks display will finish out the day at dusk, around 8 p.m. For best viewing of the concert and fireworks, it is advised to bring chairs and blankets. Bug spray shouldn’t be needed this time of year.
Anderson anticipates 5,000 to 7,000 people to attend throughout the day and expects the forecast to cooperate. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful day,” she said.
Township Day admission is free, and so is parking. Attendees can park at the Polar Lakes lot or at one of two neighboring businesses who will provide free parking for the day. Donations to the White Bear Area Food Shelf will be accepted at the entrance.
