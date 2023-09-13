It’s been an exciting year of community celebrations in White Bear Township, and the Hockey Day Minnesota host is once again gearing up for it’s signature event, Township Day. Now in it’s 15th year, the annual community festival will take place this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Polar Lakes Park.

Township Day offers something for festival-goers of all ages. Family-friendly activities include live music, food trucks, craft and vendor market, car show and Bingo. Children will enjoy the Kids Activity Zone, with bounce houses, pony rides, face painting and a change to see large vehicles such as an ambulance, snow plow and fire trucks up close in the touch-a-truck area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.