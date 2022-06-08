Two campers from White Bear Township who were killed by a falling tree in the Town of Lake in Price County, Wisconsin, have now been identified.
According to a press release released by the Price County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, May 29, that a tree had fallen and struck two people who were seated at a picnic table near their campsite along the North Fork of the Flambeau River.
The campers were assisted by two people fishing the river nearby until emergency services arrived. The fishermen reported they had noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes when they heard a tree fall along the north bank of the river.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third person who was seated at the same picnic table was uninjured. A fourth person at the campsite was also uninjured.
The victims have been identified as Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April M. Sheldahl, 45.
