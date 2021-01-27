WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — After trying the internet application for a couple of meetings, the White Bear Township Board voted Jan. 20 to continue meeting via Zoom for the foreseeable future.
Attorney Chad Lemmon pointed out, “It’s still an open public meeting, and people have a right to listen and participate. They can do that via Zoom.”
To comply with Minnesota meeting laws, at least one board member must be present in the meeting hall. Town Clerk Patrick Christopherson will also be present.
Earlier in 2020, the board tried meeting over the telephone, but abandoned that strategy because they found it difficult to take votes. More recent meetings were socially distanced at Heritage Hall. However, constituent participation was limited because of increased space requirements.
To access Town Board meetings, go to ci.white-bear-township.mn.us/AgendaCenter. Click on the agenda for the appropriate meeting to get the Zoom meeting call-in number and access code.
