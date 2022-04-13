The White Bear Township Board announced it will neither approve nor disapprove plans for the Bruce Vento Trail.
“Unlike cities that have wards with an elected person to represent them, White Bear Township prefers to let township residents speak for themselves,” said Board Chair Ed Prudhon at the board’s April 4 meeting.
Board Member Steve Ruzek noted that data on trail usage had not been updated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the board with too little information to make decisions.
The board released the following statement:
“After much consideration at the Board level and consulting with Staff, the White Bear Township Board of Supervisors respectfully declines supporting the Bruce Vento Trail in its current format. We encourage our Township residents to contact their local legislators to voice their positions so that as many alternate viewpoints as possible can be taken into account.”
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He/she can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
