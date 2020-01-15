In a total of nine minutes, the White Bear Township board held its first meeting of the year on Jan. 6. As Board Chair Ed Prudhon put it, the first meeting of the year usually deals with “housekeeping” tasks, such as confirming appointments to city offices.
In its short meeting, the township board:
• Tabled a vote on accepting grant funding from Saputo for construction of a shelter at Bellaire Beach. It also tabled the scheduling of a town board meeting to tour the new covered bridge trail in Mahtomedi.
• Recognized the citizens who serve on each of the township’s advisory commissions. Board members noted that citizens wishing to participate in city commissions would be especially welcome on the park board or the utility commission.
• Designated the White Bear Press as the official newspaper of White Bear Township.
• Some citizens present at the board meeting inquired about Water Gremlin’s upcoming building project, as an earlier draft of the meeting agenda included a presentation from Water Gremlin. Prudhon told attendees that Water Gremlin had not yet been issued a building permit. “We’re in the same boat that you are,” he said. “We’re waiting.”
The next township board meeting will take place 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Meetings are held at Heritage Hall, 4200 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Township.
Jackie Bussjaeger
