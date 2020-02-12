WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Water Gremlin is under orders from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to clean up its act. On Feb. 3, the company sought and received permission from White Bear Lake Township for a 180-day, three-phase cleanup operation.
A January 2019 MPCA investigation found that Water Gremlin had violated its pollution permit by failing to report emissions for 15 years and had exposed the community to illegal levels of trichloroethylene (TCE). On Jan. 17, 2020, MPCA issued an administrative order allowing Water Gremlin to resume coating operations using volatile organic compounds (VOCs) under certain conditions, including phased-in restart and new testing, continued air monitoring and new air modeling and a limit on VOC emissions of 90 tons/year.
The first phase relocates part of its manufacturing operations from 4400 Otter Lake Road to its south campus at 4316 Otter Lake Road. Three employees would move from the north campus to the south.
In the second phase, the company will erect a temporary structure in its parking lot at 4400 Otter Lake Road, where employees will remove lead contaminates from their bodies and clothing before heading home at the end of the workday. The structure will have portable water storage to capture gray water and haul it away for disposal.
The third phase involves a complete remake of the company’s existing employee locker room. The expansion will put permanent shower facilities in the locker room.
In other action the council:
• Heard a request from Clear Channel Outdoor for a new contract for billboards in the Polar Lakes Park area. The contract would cover the next 20 years and would allow for installation of an electronic billboard at the site of the northernmost billboard. The electronic board would change messages every eight seconds; township regulations limit changes to every 30 seconds. (MnDOT allows six-second changes.) The township would have to make five amendments to its sign ordinance to accommodate Clear Channel’s request. It was noted that the area is in the signed overlay district and that funds from Clear Channel are used to develop area parks.
