Picking up where they left off at their last meeting, the White Bear Township Board reopened a public hearing Aug. 2 on the property at 2125 Stillwater Road.
Township Building Inspector Mike Johnson recounted his July 30 inspection of the property, starting at the top floor and working his way to the basement. He was able to gain only partial access to the top floor bedrooms, which he said were filled with personal items. There was no water service to the upstairs, and toilets, sinks and showers throughout the house did not work. The kitchen ceiling had collapsed, and there were no working appliances. Paneling on the main floor was warped and pulling away from the walls. Johnson said water had infiltrated the basement. Gas pipes were corroded and the furnace had been water damaged. Electrical service was also disconnected.
Outside, Johnson said, the exterior stonework was in need of repair. The garage was full – Johnson called it inaccessible – and the overhead door needs replacing.
James Lopez said he was trying to salvage the property, which belongs to his mother. Board Chair Ed Prudhon replied that it would cost at least $200,000 to bring the property up to code and Lopez could receive a certificate of occupancy.
Township Attorney Chad Lemmon took Lopez through a list of 14 township ordinances that have been violated by the current condition of the property.
The board ultimately passed a resolution that gives Lopez 90 days to bring the property into compliance. If he cannot meet the deadline, the township will raze the property and Lopez’s mother will be billed for razing and cleanup on her property taxes.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
