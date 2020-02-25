It happens just once every 10 years: White Bear Township is due to update its wellhead protection plan.
The plan is designed to protect the groundwater aquifers that supply White Bear Township's municipal drinking water wells. It identifies potential sources of contamination that could pollute local groundwater wells and enter the community’s water supply.
Speaking of behalf of the township’s Public Works Department at the township board’s Feb. 12 meeting, Town Engineer Jim Studenski said the township is already working on the revised plan. He said workers have met with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) about it, and MDH was pleased at the early start.
It’s part of a two-year process that involves updating data that has been accumulating over the past 10 years, analyzing it and compiling it into a report. The report will assess vulnerabilities in the system and describe how the wells will be protected and the township’s response if something should happen to compromise the wells.
Studenski noted that the report is shared with adjacent communities, which are also updating their plans. “Water movement is not restricted by community boundaries,” he noted. White Bear’s wells are typically 300 feet deep.
The township approved an expenditure of $23,000 to fund the first year of the study.
