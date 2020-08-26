The White Bear Township Board voted Aug. 17 to authorize accounting firm Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors to negotiate and sell bonds for planned funding improvements throughout the township.
The bonds will finance planned improvements to Peterson Road, Otter Ridge Road and Well No. 4, as well as the construction of restrooms at Polar Lakes Park. Proposals for $5.9 million in general obligation improvement and abatement bonds will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21.
“We’re now officially $5.9 million in debt,” joked Board Chair Ed Prudhon after the resolution was approved.
The board had previously authorized improvements to the township’s water management system at its March 2 meeting. Those improvements included expanding the capacity of Well No. 4.
The Otter Ridge Road and Peterson Road improvements were also given the go-ahead at previous board meetings.
The Polar Lakes Park restroom project bids came in at $60,000 less than township estimates. Designs for the two buildings were to be sent to the Park Board for its input and approval.
The board also authorized spending $180,000 to upgrade the parking lot at Columbia Park. Handicapped parking stalls will be added, as well as an ADA-compliant ramp that will tie into the asphalt walking trail. A dry pond 5 to 6 feet deep will be dug to catch runoff. Overall, “It’s a more efficient use of the space,” Prudhon said. Township staff was authorized to advertise the project for bids.
