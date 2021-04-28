For those who have been considering whether to raise chickens in their backyard, White Bear Township has opened a door — presumably to a chicken coop.
At its April 19 meeting, the White Bear Township Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to township ordinances that would allow people living in single-family homes to keep chickens in their yard, regardless of lot size. The current ordinance limits chicken-raising to people who have 2-acre lots.
The amendment, proposed by the Township Planning Commission, would allow families to keep four hens on their premises. (Roosters are not allowed.) They must be housed in a coop that allows 4 square feet of space per hen. The coop can be located in a backyard or sideyard and must be located at least 50 feet away from a habitable structure. The coop must keep predators out. Chickens must be confined in the coop from sunset to sunrise.
Chicken feed must be kept in rodent-proof containers, and dead chickens must be disposed of in a manner that follows Minnesota Board of Animal Health rules.
Board members voted to table a proposed amendment on the storage of RVs, trailers, campers and snowmobiles at homes until June, citing the need to tighten up the language of the amendment.
(1) comment
The Council members must be city-slickers! Roosters make noise but a hen is not silent! Something else about chickens is the smell of “droppings”! Not good.
Farm boy!
