The White Bear Township Board met Tuesday, May 2, and approved various commission reappointments listed on the consent agenda.
All reappointed commissioners will serve three-year terms that will expire April 30, 2025. Paul Groschen will serve on the Utility Commission; Kent Brunner was reappointed to the Economic Development Advisory Board; Stephen Lee, Marie Mortek and Connie Anderson were all reappointed to the Public Safety Commission; David Kotilinek and Monica Loes are once again on the Planning Commission; and Salena Koster, Patricia Lee and Curt Akenson will continue their work on the Park Board.
Also by consent, the board approved the Bike MS: 150 Minnesota Bike Run. It will be held on June 12, beginning at approximately 6 a.m.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
