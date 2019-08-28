White Bear Township becomes pollinator-friendly community

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The bees and butterflies thank the township for being pollinator friendly. For its efforts, the Pollinator Friendly Alliance presented a Community Pollinator Friendly award to the township Aug. 25 during its annual festival.
In an email announcing the award, Executive Director Laurie Schneider said the alliance is “honored to support your good work in your community.”
The township implemented a pollinator protection resolution, which qualified it for the award. The resolution promotes a healthy environment for bees, pollinators and beneficial insects. Globally, bees and other pollinators are responsible for at least a third or more of the food we eat. Their pollination services also provide food for other animals, including wildlife. The resolution eliminates use of systemic insecticides, including neonicotinoids and fipronil on trees, public property and parks. An inventory of all pesticides used by the township and its contractors is also reviewed and updated with the least toxic methods of control as part of an integrated pest management system plan. Native plantings are also increased and encouraged.
Five communities were recognized this year; there are 40 pollinator-friendly communities in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.