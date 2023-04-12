WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The Town Board conducted the following business at its April 3 meeting:
Approved plans and specifications for 2023 street improvements. Bids will open April 26 for the Gilfillan area and Weston Woods in one project and for Hammond Road (to Otter Lake Road) and Township Parkway in a second project. The board will award the bids for the three street projects in May.
Heard a report from building inspector Mike Johnson that Universal Forest Products, 4141 Hoffman Road, was issued the necessary permits to construct and repair buildings, upgrade utilities and to install its required fire suppression system, as described in amended conditional use permit (CUP) approved in November 2022.
Johnson provided the board with a quick history of the company’s building requests per its conditional use permit. The last request to amend the CUP was November 2022.
Conditions were added to the CUP since that time and the township has been working to resolve them ever since.
UFP is requesting more time for its contractor, who asked for a May 20 completion date. Supervisor Steve Ruzek asked Johnson if they are making progress? Johnson said, “yes.”
Chair Ed Prudhon, who chastised the company a month ago for not meeting its promises, asked if all the paperwork and applications have been provided, as the board asked. Again, Johnson said, “yes.”
The company’s regional director of operations, Brian Golanowski, said their goal is have “everything wrapped up” by summer.
The agenda item was a continuation of the public hearing for the CUP request and no action was required.
Approved annual contract with Northeast Youth & Family Services.
Supervisor Scott McCune asked that this item be pulled from the consent agenda to explain that contract amounts are not based on usage. The organization assists communities with the ability to help those with mental health challenges. They also provide elderly assistance and on-campus treatment programs in the school district.
Headquartered in Shoreview, NEYFS is funded through several sources, including municipalities, where contributions are based on population. The township approved payment of $22,850 to the nonprofit for services estimated to cost $10,800 through Dec. 31.
That cost of services included four clients who received a total of 37 mental health sessions at cost of $5,800; six clients who received 17 hours of diversion services for $4,800 and one senior who received seven hours of assistance at a cost of $175.
McCune wanted residents to understand that many services are provided free, or on a sliding fee scale based on income, if they wish to take advantage of the partnership.
Agreed to pay $47,850 to TKDA for completion of the 2023 GIS and asset management plan.
The township began the process of managing its more than 12,000 individual assets using a digital geographic information system (GIS). According to the engineering firm, the township owns and maintains an estimated $180 million in assets. Assets include sanitary sewer, watermain, storm sewer, streets, signage, fleet, buildings, materials inventory and park equipment.
Established April 29 as Trash to Treasure Day in White Bear Township.
Agreed to partner with the city of Gem Lake after a request by its mayor for an annual cleanup event May 20 at Otter Lake Elementary. Township and Gem Lake residents will be asked for their address and verified on a spreadsheet that they live in either community.
Approved amendment to memorandum of understanding with the state in with regard to the national opioid settlement. Attorney Chad Lemmons explained the state is requesting adoption of a resolution to support the settlement. “It increases the amount of money the state receives under the settlement,” he said. Money is for compensation as a result of the opioid problem and for better education initiatives.
According to the League of Minnesota Cities, settlements have been reached and, depending on the number of participants, could exceed $235 million over 15 years for Minnesota. Anticipated breakdown of “up to” payouts nationwide include: Teva Pharmaceuticals - $4.25 billion; Allergan - $2.37 billion; Walmart - $3.1 billion; CVS - $5 billion and Walgreens - $5.7 billion.
Reelected Diane Longville and Bryan DeSmet to three-year terms on the White Bear Lake Conservation District board of directors.
Heard a resident on Oakmede Lane during open time ask that winter parking restrictions be permanently extended to April 15. The heavy snowfall April 1 was a problem, as many vehicles parked on the street, causing headaches for snowplow drivers. It was bad enough to get the sheriff involved. The current restriction ends April 1. Prudhon said the board will refer it to the Public Safety Commission and Public Works.
— Debra Neutkens
