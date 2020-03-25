The White Bear Township board proclaimed a local health emergency at its March 16 meeting, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Minnesota. After considerable discussion, the board also moved to appoint an emergency management team consisting of Public Works Director Dale Reed, Clerk Pat Christopherson, Attorney Chad Lemmons and Board Chair Ed Prudhon.
All township meetings have been postponed until April.
Christopherson said he had been in touch with the city of Roseville’s IT department about how township employees can work remotely. Only one employee does not have internet or Wi-Fi access.
Lemmons noted that township board meetings could be held over the telephone. However, to stay in compliance with Minnesota’s Open Meeting law, one member of the town board or the town’s chief legal officer must be present at the township offices to conduct the meeting.
In other matters, the board tabled a vote for approval of the creation of a new subdivision at the old White Bear Stables at 5660 Portland Ave. The item was tabled so that the township’s Economic Development Authority could weigh in on the plans first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.