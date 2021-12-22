White Bear teacher picks name for new elementary school

When Becky Butters-Levahn passed the construction site of the new Hugo elementary school on a casual bike ride, she had no way of knowing she’d be the one to name it several months later.
Butters-Levahn’s suggestion of North Star Elementary was chosen from more than 80 name ideas submitted by members of the community. The name was formally approved at the Dec. 13 meeting of the White Bear Lake Area School Board.
Butters-Levahn was joined by her father, Bill Butters, on the fateful cycling outing that took them past the site of the new school on Highway 61, just north of the Hugo Post Office.
“We discussed how the new school will be the northernmost part of our school district, and that the North Star has been a guiding light to many generations and cultures,” Butters-Levahn said.
The pair also chatted about the Minnesota North Stars hockey team, on which Bill Butters played in the ‘70s.
“We thought it would be a nostalgic nod to the state of hockey,” Butters-Levahn said.
Butters-Levahn and her family have a long history in the district: she attended Hugo Elementary School as a child and graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1998.
“This is especially an honor for me because I attended Hugo when it was the only school in town,” she said. She recalled that some of her best memories and teachers were there, naming Mrs. Birch, Mrs. Bedard and Mrs. Oswald.
Her father also graduated from White Bear Lake, and her mother is a retired physical education teacher in the district. Her brother and his wife are both teachers at Matoska.
In 2005, Butters-Levahn began working as a special education teacher in White Bear Lake. She currently works at Lincoln Elementary.
“We have a lot of history and background here, so it is truly exciting to be a part of the new community as well as the old,” Butters-Levahn said.
Butters-Levahn heard the news from current Lincoln Elementary Principal Dan Schmidt, who will serve as the principal at North Star when it opens in fall of 2022.
“North Star is a positive name that mirrors the school’s location in the district,” Schmidt said at the Dec. 13 meeting. “It is an orienting star in the Northern Hemisphere that is inspiring and uplifting.” Schmidt also noted the historical significance of the star, providing examples of the directional guidance used by slaves seeking freedom and the importance of the star to some Indigenous communities.
The North Star’s relation to nature was listed as another strong tie to the school’s name, as natural elements have been worked into the design of the new building to take advantage of the natural setting of the school. Schmidt also noted that the North Star is part of the Little Dipper, also known as Little Bear.
Construction continues on North Star Elementary, located on Highway 61, north of the Hugo Post Office. The project is scheduled to be finished before the 2022-23 school year and will serve students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade in the northern part of the district. The community will be invited in to tour the new building later this summer when the elementary school is completed.
“I am beyond grateful that my name suggestion was chosen and will treasure this memory with my Dad,” Butters-Levahn said.
Updates on the North Star Elementary project, along with other construction projects throughout the district, can be found at the district website, directly at isd624.org/BuildingOurFuture.
