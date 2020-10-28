WHITE BEAR LAKE — District administration plans to begin discussing shifting middle and high school students to distance learning only as COVID-19 cases increase in the northeast metro area.
All students currently follow a hybrid model, learning in-person a couple of days a week and learning from home the other days.
Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak announced the possible need to switch secondary students to distance-only learning at the October White Bear Lake Area Schools board meeting. “The data is trending in the wrong way,” he said.
Before the school year began, Gov. Tim Walz outlined guidance for school districts and types of learning based on number of cases per 10,000 county residents. He recommended hybrid learning for all students when case counts are between 20-30 per 10,000 residents. When case counts are between 30 and 50 per 10,000 residents, distance learning is recommended for secondary students and hybrid learning for elementary students.
The most recent data the district had at the meeting indicated that case rates are trending up in the three counties the district serves. Case rates the previous 14 days were 19.98 in Ramsey County, 20.96 in Washington County and 25.96 in Anoka County. This summer, when the district decided on its learning model to use to begin the school year, Ramsey County had the highest case count of the three counties the district serves at 19.65 per 10,000 residents.
“I had hoped we would be at the point where we would be discussing bringing students back for more in-person learning at the elementary level, but we are no longer at that point,” Kazmierczak lamented. “In fact, it is more likely, given the way the data is trending, we will be discussing a shift to distance learning for our middle and high school students in the coming weeks.”
Currently, 27 percent of secondary students are already doing full distance learning, according to the October enrollment report presented by Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Tim Wald. Families were given the choice of distance learning or hybrid learning. About 22 percent of elementary students are doing distance learning.
The district has 8,447 students this year, down about 200 from last year, which has about a $2.6 million impact on the district’s budget, Wald said. The budget impact is concerning because the district can’t operate with less staff and actually needs more staff, he explained. According to state data, 34 of 37 responding districts in Minnesota reported a decline in enrollment this year, notably kindergarten enrollment, he added. White Bear lost about 7% of its projected number of kindergarten students.
The White Bear Lake Area Schools board took the following action at its Oct. 12 meeting:
• During open forum, heard a report from a parent regarding dyslexia awareness month. She expressed concern about district student reading levels.
• Another parent expressed concern about the district’s hybrid learning model. At-home days for his middle school student are not quality, he explained.
• Held a first reading of the following school board policies: policy 301, School District Administration; policy 302, Superintendent; Policy 303, Superintendent Selection; policy 304, Superintendent’s Contract, Duties; policy 305, Implementation; policy 306, Administrator Code of Ethics; policy 496, Faculty and Staff Dress and Appearance; policy 520, Student Survey; policy 521, Student Disability Nondiscrimination; policy 807, Health and Safety.
• Authorized refunding school building bonds from 2012. The action is projected to save the district about $212,000. The bonds, for Oneka Elementary School, were originally issued in 2004 and refunded in 2012.
• Approved a $2.2 million construction contract for the addition and remodel of Matoska Elementary.
• Approved a $1.2 million construction contract for the addition and remodel of Vadnais Heights Elementary.
• Approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the addition and remodel of Vadnais Heights Elementary.
• Approved a $4.3 million construction contract for the South Campus gym addition.
• Approved a vendor change for life and long-term disability insurance for 2021. It will be a savings of about 6%.
• Approved health and dental insurance rates for 2021. Health plans range from $1,800 to $2,300 per month for a family and $100 per month for dental.
• Approved a revocation of the resolution establishing the school district primary election system. The last primary was in 2015 and only 1 to 2% of voters turned out, but it cost $30,000 to administer.
• Designated Kazmierczak and Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Jody Reber as officials with authority to use the Minnesota Department of Education External User Access Recertification System.
• Held a second reading of the following school board policies: policy 412, Expense Reimbursement; and policy 705, Investments.
• Held a closed session regarding the superintendent’s evaluation.
— Sara Marie Moore
