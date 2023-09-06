New White Bear Lake Police Chief Dale Hager is no stranger to the community.
“I’ve been in White Bear Lake since 2014 as a captain, and I have 26 years of experience in law enforcement,” Hager said.
Hager grew up in southern Minnesota near Fairmount.
“When I was a child, my mother owned a little country grocery store and my dad owned a trucking company, which my brother took over,” Hager said. “I was a truck driver for a while, a bartender and a construction worker, but I knew I wanted to be a police officer since I was in high school. I just thought I’d be good at it.”
Hager began his career in North Dakota when he was 26 years old. He has served as a Narcotic Task Force member; firearms, field training and defensive tactics instructor; K-9 handler; investigator; and school resource and DARE officer throughout his career. Before being appointed administrative captain, Hager served as sergeant at the Lino Lakes Police Department.
Hager said he was honored and humbled when he was announced as the new police chief in August. He began the position on Aug. 28, and says that everyone has been encouraging and supportive.
“A lot of police chiefs walk into the position with a lot of fixing to do and, luckily, I’m not in that position,” Hager said. “Our former chief, Julie Swanson, did a great job with the department and I think our current city administration does a fantastic job with the city. I’m in a really unique position, in that all I can do is improve it by taking incremental steps to try to make things a little bit better for as many people as I can, including our staff and our community.”
The number one priority for Hager is to get the department back to full strength.
“We’re pretty short in the police department right now, and I want to remedy that,” he said. “My goal is to deal with this systemic recruiting and retention problem that we have.”
Hager also wants to continue engaging with the community. He said it’s important for law enforcement to reach out to the public.
“We are such a community-friendly city,” he said. Hager would like to see this happen in positive settings to reach people on the margins of society or people that are in different communities that normally don’t see police in a favorable light or during favorable opportunities. “I look forward to interacting and getting to know those communities a little bit better.”
There’s nothing Hager enjoys more than the first Tuesday in August for Night to Unite.
“I love getting in the car and going to all the National Night Out parties,” Hager said. “I love the community events. I love talking to people. I really enjoy being in areas where people want to get to know you. I feel like I shine in that, and I really like to meet with people and share a little bit about what it’s like in law enforcement.”
Hager lives in Forest Lake with his wife, Kelly. They have three children — Nick (wife Melinda), Lincoln and Brindle and a granddaughter, Macy. When he is not at the office, Hager enjoys playing pickleball, basketball and volleyball, and teaching law enforcement courses at Century College.
“I’m really excited about the opportunities that there are here, and I’m thankful to those who came before me who taught me about leadership,” Hager said. “I’ve had a lot of really great leaders, both in and outside of law enforcement. This city has become my second home, and I am humbled to be put in this position to better serve the citizens of this great community.”
Hager will be officially sworn in Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the White Bear Lake City Council meeting at City Hall. The public is invited to attend a social hour at 6 p.m. before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.