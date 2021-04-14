GREETINGS
April 17 marks the 125-year anniversary of the White Bear Press. In commemoration, we have assembled 125 highlights about the history of the newspaper and the significant events that have happened in the community it has served since 1896. The newspaper’s history and the community’s history go hand in hand.
125 Fun Facts about the 125-year history of the White Bear Press
White Bear Township was formally organized in 1858 and encompassed 36 square miles that include present day White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake, and North Oaks.
The city of White Bear Lake was incorporated as a village in 1881. Population was 435.
The first weekly newspaper chronicling the activities in the small vacation village of White Bear Lake was called the “The Lake Breeze.” The first edition was published April 27, 1887.
The “Breeze” publisher, A.H.S. Perkins, was a promoter of the community and envisioned building the town to be more than a summer resort.
The first newspaper was financially unstable, prompting A.S. Dimond to begin publishing “White Bear Life.” He had 20 years of newspaper experience.
The first edition hit the streets on April 17, 1896.
Dimond's first edition included a greeting to the citizens of White Bear Lake and the surrounding community. He boasted the newspaper would be “without distinction of nationality, politics, or creed. It will be made, so far as possible, a live home paper, working for local interests and the building up of the business of the city and its summer resort.”
White Bear Life was published every Thursday, and the annual subscription was one dollar.
The office was on Third Street, next to H.M. Hendel's Meat Market.
As a popular resort town, the shores of White Bear Lake were populated with hotels and summer cottages.
John O. Johnson, a native of Norway, started Johnson Boatworks in 1896.
The Inland Lake Yachting Association was formed in 1897 between the White Bear Yacht Club and nine other yachting clubs.
Twin City Rapid Transit Company took over the St. Paul and White Bear Railroad line and acquired Wildwood Amusement Park on the east shore of White Bear Lake (now Mahtomedi) in 1898.
New attractions were added to the park in the early 20th century, such as bathhouses, a concert pavilion, dance hall, pier for access to steamers, and roller coasters.
On Aug. 12, 1899, Dimond sold White Bear Life to Edward L. Fales.
In 1901, the steamer ship “Maud” burned on White Bear Lake. Large and small steamers ran across the lake in the 1910's.
The clubhouse on Manitou Island burned down in 1902.
Many of the hotels on the shores of White Bear Lake burned in the early 20th century and were not rebuilt. Hotel sites became lots for lakeshore summer homes.
The White Bear Library moved from the Getty Building at 3rd and Clark to the Auditorium on 4th Street in 1908.
The Oriental Hotel, located at Lake Avenue and 2nd Street, burned down in 1910.
The first nine-hole course opened at the White Bear Yacht Club in 1912, designed by Donald Ross. A news clubhouse was built the same year.
The soldier's monument on Clark Avenue was dedicated on May 30, 1913.
After more than 14 years as owner and editor, Fales sold White Bear Life and the job printing business to Herbert J. Keeler, of Prescott, Wisconsin, on Jan. 24, 1914.
Keeler also started an undertaking business in White Bear Lake.
In April, 1914, Keeler published a 16-page Easter souvenir issue, which introduced the newspaper's new name: “White Bear Press.”
The White Bear Band was formed in 1914 and held it's first public concert at Railroad Park June 5.
Archbishop Ireland laid the first cornerstone of St. Mary's Schoolhouse on June 14, 1914.
Early issues of the White Bear Press reported local and national news events. It reported on who was being sent overseas to fight in the “war to end all wars,” who came back – and who didn't.
The paper followed the Black Sox scandal of the 1919 World Series.
A temporary charter was granted for the White Bear American Legion on Oct. 8, 1919.
In 1920, Ross R. Miller bought the newspaper. He had been a printer and composing room foreman for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Dispatch Printing Company.
With the passage of prohibition in 1919, the Press found itself with a world of speakeasies and gangsters to cover.
The City of White Bear Lake was chartered on October 11, 1921.
In 1922, White Bear Press circulation was just over 1,000.
F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, Zelda, spend most of the summer of 1922 in White Bear Lake.
Captain W.A. Stickley became owner and editor of the Press in 1923. Miller stayed on for a while to help but died later that year.
The White Bear Armory was opened in 1923.
In 1925, new concrete livestock sheds opened at Ramsey County Fairgrounds, now the site of Central Middle School.
The Alden Hotel, the first hotel in White Bear city limits, opened in 1925 at Stewart Avenue and Third Street. Many resorts were in operation along the shores of White Bear Lake and Bald Eagle Lake.
The first service at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church was held in Mahtomedi in November 1925.
In 1925, the cornerstone was laid for the Episcopal Church. The “new” St. John's Church was dedicated in June 1926.
The “new” St. Mary of the Lake Church was dedicated on Nov. 27, 1926.
The “Tilt-a-Whirl” debuted at Wildwood Park in 1926.
The Avalon Theatre opened on Fourth Street in 1928. The first talking picture show premiered there in May 1929.
Notorious gangsters Ma Barker and her sons, rented cottages in Mahtomedi and White Bear in the early 1930's. Alvin “Creepy” Karpis, Baby Face Nelson, Machine Gun Kelly, and John Dillinger spent time at the nightclubs in area.
In 1930, the bullet-riddled bodies of three gangsters were found draped over trees in along the streetcar track near present day Katherine Abbott Park.
The Planation nightclub, located in Cottage Park (current site of Lion's Park) was “gangster headquarters” from 1930 to 1933.
Tornadoes hit White Bear on Sept. 4, 1931 and 1941.
The White Bear Press gave an account of the last streetcar run, August 10, 1932.
The grand opening of the Hilltop Tavern was Nov. 18, 1933. It was formerly Bob's Chicken Tavern.
The 617 Lounge opened in March 1934, receiving the first liquor license issued in White Bear Lake after prohibition.
A “modern, up-to-date” depot was built in 1935 between Third and Fourth Streets.
After years of decline, the last season at Wildwood Park was 1937.
Under Stickley, the paper's content improved and circulation climbed to 1,300 by 1937.
In the depths of the Great Depression, the paper advertised White Bear Lake as a good place to live. On its masthead, it proclaimed “A Good Paper in a Good Town.”
In 1939, the White Bear Theatre opened at 3rd and Banning.
Stickley was an active supporter of the community. He was founder of the White Bear Lake Historical Society and a past commander of the American Legion.
In 1941, the White Bear unit of the Minnesota National Guard was inducted.
In 1944, the Press installed a a new and faster, larger Huber-Hodgmann four-page press and folder to help produce papers.
By March 1945, the subscriber level had risen to more than 2,112 readers.
Stickley, in declining health, sold the Press to Vernon S. Teagland in November 1946. Stickley continued to write his column, “Slivers from Stick.”
Less than a year later, Teagland left for California, and two men from St. Paul purchased the paper in June 1947. Aaron M. Litman, who was associated with the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press, assumed editorship. Herschel “Hodge” Rubenstein was named business manager. Litman later became sole owner.
Tom Weinhagen started the White Bear Water Ski Company in the late 1940's on Bald Eagle Lake.
In June 1951, Goose Lake was filled for the construction of Highway 61.
The Bald Eagle Water Club was founded in 1953.
The Amundson family sold Amundson Boat Works in 1957.
The population of White Bear Lake grew from 3,646 in 1950 to 12,849 in 1960.
White Bear Lake was honored with the “All America City Award” sponsored by Look Magazine and the National Municipal League in 1965.
The same year, an abused 3 year-old boy, Dennis Jurgens, was murdered. His stepmother was later charged.
The Washington School, constructed as a high school in 1918, served as home to Lakewood State Junior College from 1967-69.
The White Bear Chamber of Commerce held the first Manitou Days celebration in 1967. Early events included a Luau at Memorial Beach and Miss White Bear Lake pageant.
When Aaron Litman died Feb. 21, 1969, his widow took control of the newspaper.
The White Bear Center for the Arts was founded in 1968.
The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society was incorporated Sept. 25, 1970.
In 1970, Mrs. Litman sold the Press to Eugene D. Johnson, a native of White Bear Lake.
Johnson's first job had been in the printing department in the early 1950's at age 15; he became shop foreman at the age of 19. At that time the Press was located on the second floor of the Getty Building at Third and Clark.
Johnson had purchased the Atwater Herald at the age of 20 in 1956, becoming the youngest publisher in Minnesota at the time. He bought the Olivia Times-Journal in 1966.
Upon buying the Press, Gene and Kathy Johnson moved to White Bear Lake and became active in the community. Their four children were raised here and attended White Bear schools. Gene and Kathy's primary residence is still in White Bear Lake.
The first week Johnson owned the Press, he changed the printing style from the old letterpress to an offset printing process. He also started a monthly shopping guide.
Lakeshore Players purchased the First Baptist Church on the southeast corner of Stewart Avenue and Sixth Street in 1971. The building was home to the theatre until 2018.
White Bear Mariner High School opened in 1972 at the site of the current White Bear South High School.
The market in the 1970's was competitive. Johnson received encouragement from people like Dick Long, Fred Brass, Bob Brass, and Dick Parenteau.
By 1973, the shopping guide became the White Bear Free Press. The Free Press and White Bear Press were published simultaneously, with the free paper distributed to everyone in the area and the newspaper delivered only to subscribers.
The 19th Century Geist Gazebo moved to Matoska Park in 1974 and was restored.
In 1976, Johnson wrote of the importance of a community paper. “Our philosophy behind Press Publications is that we want to mirror the community, good or bad, and through this, provide a motivating factor for a better life, improved communication with government and its people, and a strong, vibrant economic force enhancing the retail community.”
In 1973 Johnson bought the Cambridge Star and Pine City Pioneer. At theat time he also purchased the printing plant in Cambridge, Minnesota, with Phil Bonin and nephew David Johnson as partners. Press Publications papers are still printed at the plant, now Northstar Media.
In the 1970's, Press became a top performer in reducing newspaper waste. Recycled fiber and soy-based inks were used in the printing process.
Johnson served as president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 1977, and the national Newspaper Association in 1985.
In Nov. 16, 1982, the Free Press and White Bear Press merged and the weekly newspaper became a total market coverage publication.
A voluntary pay system was implemented, in which readers are asked to contribute to the work of the newspaper. The system is still in existence today.
The last World's Original Ice Fishing Contest was held on White Bear Lake in 1982. The event was first organized by the St. Paul Winter Carnival 35 years earlier.
In 1986, the Press reported that Kohler Mix Specialties' created a non refrigerated mix product with a long shelf life, something practically unheard of in the field of ice cream.
The 1990 book “A Death in White Bear Lake” by Los Angeles Times journalist Barry Siegel, recounts the murder of Dennis Jurgens.
An ice castle was the centerpiece of Winterfest in 1993.
In his time as owner and publisher, Johnson began weekly newspapers for residents in neighboring communities — the Vadnais Heights Press, Forest Lake Press, St. Croix Valley Press, Shoreview Press and the Quad Community Press. He also acquired newspapers in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The Midwest Ski Otters began performing water ski shows on Little Goose Lake in 1995.
In 1996, Lakewood State Junior College merged with Northeast Metro Technical College to become Century College.
White Bear native Brian Bonin won the 1996 Hobey Baker Award, an annual award given to the top NCAA men's college hockey player.
In 1996, as Press Publications celebrated 100 years, Gene Johnson predicted, “We're prepared for the next 100 years. New communication mediums will develop... but community newspapers will be right there with the rest serving a homogenous group of people with local information they can trust.”
The North Oaks News, a monthly publication, will celebrate 40 years later this year. It was started by Joan Brainard in 1981 and purchased by Press in 1998. Joan continues to be a resource an advisor for the community's newspaper.
Dellwood resident and former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998.
The City of White Bear Lake celebrated it's 125 year anniversary in 2006; the same year the City of Mahtomedi celebrated it's 75th Anniversary.
The J. Stanley and Doris Hill Legacy Award is established in 2007. Its first recipient is Bill Rust.
White Bear Township celebrated its 150 year sesquicentennial anniversary in 2008 – the same year the State of Minnesota celebrated its 150 year Anniversary.
“White Bear: A History” was published in 2008 by Catherine Carey, publisher of Town Life Magazine and a former White Bear Press editor.
In 2009, Governor Tim Pawlenty hosted the Governor's Fishing Opener in White Bear Lake.
Gene Johnson is to date the longest-serving publisher of Press Publications. In 2010, he sold the business to his son, Carter Johnson.
Carter came to Press with more than 10 years of experience in management roles in the printing and newspaper business, including as publisher of The Sun (Osceola, Wisconsin) and the Country Messenger (Scandia, May Township and Marine on St. Croix), and the Burnett County Sentinel (Grantsburg, Wisconsin).
Carter had a paper route in downtown White Bear Lake for ,many years as a youth.
The Citizen, covering the communities of Hugo and Centerville, was purchased by Press Publications in 2010.
The St. Croix Valley Press and Forest Lake Press were reinvented as “The Lowdown” in 2012. The Lowdown is a monthly publication that focuses on good news and features on arts and entertainment in Washington County.
The historically low lake level of White Bear Lake was a major headline in the Press from 2010 to 2017.
The White Bear Center for the Arts celebrated its new facility on Long Avenue with a grand opening in September, 2013.
The historic Town Hall was moved to Polar Lakes Park, White Bear Township, in 2015. The building, designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, underwent extensive renovations.
Press Publications launched a new design for the papers in 2015, allowing for additional news pages, an expanded event calendar, and Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation was formed in 2015.
After a decade of planning, Boatworks Commons opened in 2015 on the site of the historic White Bear Boat Works.
City Manager Mark Sather retired in 2015 after a 31 year career, and was honored with a city council resolution to name a portion of the Lake Links Trail network the “Mark Sather Trail.”
The White Bear Press posted to facebook a photo of a drawbridge to Manitou Island as an April Fool's Day prank in 2016.
Mayor Jo Emerson declared July 31, 2016 “YMCA Day” in honor of the organization's “45th anniversary locally, and 110 years since its first presence in the city of White Bear Lake.”
The Press website, www.presspubs.com, reached more than a million page views annually in 2016. It is considered the busiest online intersection in the community.
In addition to the wedding show produced by Press Publications for 36 years, Press partners with local organizations as host of senior fairs, home shows, and job fairs, and supports numerous community events each year.
Carriers have always been a critical part of the Press Publications' delivery system. There are approximately 100 youth and adult carriers who work as independent contractors delivering Press weekly newspapers. Press is among very few newspaper companies in the nation who still have a youth carrier program, providing local kids their first job.
Press Publications prints specialty publications such as community Insiders' Guides and Savour magazine, as well as special print editions for local organizations.
On the 125th Anniversary of the White Bear Press, Carter Johnson remarks, “While a lot has changed in the community and the newspaper industry in the last 125 years, the objective of our community newspaper today is pretty similar to when the paper started. Residents have always looked to us for truthful, local content that helps them make decisions in their daily lives. I believe community journalism will outlast my life and continue to be a treasured resource for people in this community for years to come. In a day and age of social media algorithms and information overload, we are committed to the community and providing hyper-local, trustworthy news that can't be found anywhere else.”
