’22 in Review

Before we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, it is a tradition of the White Bear Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year. 

In 2022, pages were filled with a variety of news, including stories about crimes, events, schools, churches, sports, businesses, city government and more. Perhaps some of the most memorable stories are the ones that feature local residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.