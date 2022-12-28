Before we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, it is a tradition of the White Bear Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year.
In 2022, pages were filled with a variety of news, including stories about crimes, events, schools, churches, sports, businesses, city government and more. Perhaps some of the most memorable stories are the ones that feature local residents.
January
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count suggests an increase in the number of tufted titmice.
Hunters Harvest, a nonprofit started by Rich Bohaty, has donated 175 boxes of assorted meats, plus hams and turkeys, to support military personnel and their families.
The city of White Bear Lake is joining the multistate coalition in a settlement against opioid manufacturers. The city will use funds to support counseling efforts.
White Bear Township has been chosen to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2023.
Stuck in Africa longer than planned during the pandemic, Birchwood residents Nancy and Bob Brydges have returned to Kenya to continue their ministry to abandoned and orphaned children.
A planned development at Rooney Farm will now include nine energy-efficient, “healthy” homes.
The White Bear Lake School Board welcomed four new school board members and addressed continued challenges from COVID-19, including a possible shortage of bus drivers.
Mahtomedi School Board members split 3-3 on a decision to comply with an OSHA mandate to require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the district.
February
Vadnais Heights resident and pastor Greg Rhodes built a structure inspired by a Hmong story cloth, known as a paj ntaub, out of Legos. There are 57 Lego mini-figures in the display.
New district school boundaries will be rolled out over two years, resulting in some elementary and middle school students assigned to schools that are farther away. A goal is to ensure that students proceed to middle school together based on where they attended elementary school rather than where they live.
Local athletes Giorgia Birkeland, Hannah Brandt, and Tara Peterson wrap up their participation in the Olympic Games.
Local playwright Claudia Haas helps Holocaust survivor and memoirist Eva Geiringer tell the story of her brother's death at the hand of Nazis in “My Brother's Gift.”
The plan for a new public safety building in White Bear Lake has been approved.
Mahtomedi High School senior Max Nelson, a Nordic skier who is nearly blind, is headed to the Paralympic Games.
A Birchwood resident's controversial political sign lands him with a citation for violating the community's sign ordinance.
First Presbyterian Church is sharing its space with the ICASA-or House of God Church, which serves the Hispanic community.
Mahtomedi has installed two new EV charging stations in the parking lot adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park.
March
White Bear City Council is backing a bipartisan water bill in the Legislature that provides relief to cities impacted by the 2017 District Court order impacting water resources.
The public heard updates and had an opportunity to share input about the initial design concepts for the Vadnais Boulevard Trail project.
Mahtomedi High School hockey goalie Ben Dardis received the Frank Brimsek Award, which honors the top goalie in the state. He also achieved a state record for career shutouts.
Mahtomedi native and Class of 1973 graduate Jim Hill was killed in Ukraine while standing in a bread line.
The White Bear Lake Conservation District issued a challenge to residents of the five communities surrounding the lake to double the number of adopted storm drains by October. Through the Adopt-a-Drain program, residents keep drains clear of leaves, trash and other debris.
Members of the White Bear Lake Lions Club approved a $10,000 donation for Ukraine refugees.
White Bear Lake City Council passed a resolution opposing the electric bus rapid transit service after an original version was tabled.
The historic 4 Seasons in Mahtomedi is closing its doors.
A task force appointed to look at whether White Bear Lake is a welcoming and inclusive community concluded that changing demographics, the power and influence of social media, and competing demands of residents pose barriers to engagement and community building that must be met with new approaches.
April
Irina Fursman with Global Synergy Group is partnering with the White Bear Rotary Club to collect moral and financial support for the people of Ukraine, her home country.
Mahtomedi High School senior Maddie McMahon has finalized her purchase of the Wild Bean Coffee Shop.
There has been an increase in reported occurrences in gas drive-offs at local gas stations, likely due to the high price of gas.
Jan Holtz Kraemer has been calling ice-out on White Bear Lake for 28 years, and is passing the torch to fellow lake-lover Mike Parenteau.
The White Bear Township Board announced it will neither approve nor disapprove plans for the Bruce Vento Trail. Residents are encouraged to contact local legislators with their opinions on the project.
Si and Vicki Ford have been names honorary co-chairs of 2022 Manitou Days.
St. Mary of the Lake priest Fr. Ralph Talbot announced that the 140 year-old church is debt-free—five years ahead of schedule.
Vadnais Heights is asking property owners to participate in No Mow May, an early-season initiative to help pollinators forage for resources.
Four nationally known Black artists from the Twin Cities invited the community to see art inspired by their lived experience in an exhibit titled “Healing the Breach AHHA!” at the White Bear Arts Center.
May
The Arts District is getting a new addition at the corner of Highway 61 and Eighth Street with the construction of the McNeely Music Center, slated to begin this summer. The state-of-the-art facility will offer lessons, recording capabilities and performance space.
Northeast Youth & Family Services welcomed Angela Lewis-Dmello as the organization’s new president and CEO.
Hon. Margaret Marrinan, District Court judge in the lake level lawsuit, called the Department of Natural Resources’ suggestion of putting water restrictions on hospitals and schools “misinformation” that was not part of her original order.
Deputy Brian Goodspeed has retired after 26 years with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
Work is underway on a stretch of CSAH 12 from East County Line Road to Stillwater Road between White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi. A barricade at Hall Avenue in Birchwood will remain in place for four months during the construction, allowing only for school bus traffic on a limited basis.
A local salon is helping cancer patients and others experiencing hair loss find wigs that match their biological hair.
City of White Bear Lake officials and staff hosted delegates from Lüdenscheid, Germany, the city's Climate Smart Municipalities partner city.
Minnesota's legislative districts have been redrawn by a five-member panel of judges. The new boundaries have changed significantly in the Vadnais Heights-White Bear-Mahtomedi areas, and will affect representation by elected officials.
Local gymnast Lily Pederson captured the national championship in her age group at the USA Gymnastics meet.
June
U.S. Air Force senior airman Angela Hall is coming home for her sister's funeral, thanks to a Ticket Home Award from the Ben Jackson Foundation.
Chenue Her, a Mahtomedi High School alumni and America's first Hmong anchorman with Good Morning Iowa, lent some celebrity status to Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation's Legacy Night.
White Bear High School Class of 1989 graduate Joel Johnson won a three-way playoff at Dellwood Country Club to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open.
The White Bear Area Historical Society will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing with an exhibit and program: “Bears on Boards: Waterskiing in White Bear.”
Several residents captured photos of a black bear spotted lounging in a tree within 20 feet of the Lake Avenue Trail near Clark Street.
Two campers from White Bear Township were killed when a tree fell and struck them as they were sitting at a picnic table near their campsite in Price County, Wisconsin.
Purple Line rapid transit buses will not be coming to White Bear Lake. An advisory committee of the Metropolitan Council will consider alternative options after nixing the plan in response to a City Council resolution requesting the Purple Line not enter city limits.
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church celebrates its 100th anniversary in Mahtomedi.
Work to reconstruct South Shore Boulevard from White Bear Avenue to County Road F — including a 1.5-mile multiuse trail — is underway and will last through fall.
A local research group called Mapping Prejudice has discovered racial covenants found in several deeds to homes built in White Bear Lake in the late 1940s.
The Mahtomedi City Council has been tasked with resolving speed and parking issues on the 250-foot-long Grove Street.
July
Willernie resident Gemma Barry has a new scooter, thanks to fundraising efforts by the Mahtomedi American Legion Auxiliary and the Mahtomedi Good Neighbor's Club.
The 1937 Hackercraft Triple Cockpit watercraft “Bootlegger,” owned by Sue Ahlcrona and Denny Trooien, received the People's Choice award in the 15th annual White Bear Lake Classic and Vintage Boat Show.
A DNR report showed, in part, that communities within 5 miles of White Bear Lake are using less water now than they were 30 years ago. However, the lake level is predicted to drop below the protected elevation of 922 feet.
After 46 years of ownership, Steve Donatelli and Trish Appleby are turning over Donatelli's restaurant to new owners.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible murder suicide, triple homicide that ended with a woman and three young children being pulled from Lake Vadnais.
The Joan II, an 83-year-old cruiser built by a Norwegian boat builder, has returned to its roots on White Bear Lake.
Local hockey stars Ryan Carter and Hannah Brandt signed autographs at the kickoff event for Hockey Day Minnesota at Marketfest. White Bear Township was announced as the venue for the statewide event.
August
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is holding Water Gremlin more accountable by establishing new limits on pollution emissions for the company's air quality permit.
Peggy Parenteau takes over for founder Gloria Carpenter as coordinator for the 10th annual Shortest Marathon event benefitting the White Bear Area Food Shelf.
MNDOT has launched its autonomous vehicle pilot program. The driverless, electric shuttle, called Bear Tracks, is transporting passengers along a 1.5-mile route.
A home in Grant is lost to a fire caused by a lightning strike.
White Bear Lake High School cheerleaders lead the Survivors' and Care Givers' lap around the track at South Campus during the 28th annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life event.
Local municipalities are contesting changes to their water appropriation permits to avoid a residential irrigation ban that could be triggered due to the current low lake level.
The Midwest Ski Otters took fifth place in the Midwest Regional Show Ski Tournament.
The money has been raised, and the next step is setting a date for the groundbreaking of the long-anticipated all-abilities park at Lakewood Hills.
Amateur “outhouse archeologist” Mark Youngblood is looking for pre-1910 property owners to invite him to explore their site for hidden treasures.
The new Northstar Elementary school in Hugo opens for students this fall.
Astronaut Josh Cassada, a White Bear High School grad, will travel to the International Space Station as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
September
Planning Commission members are disappointed there is no affordable housing component in the plans for the apartment complex to be built at the site of the Village Inn Sports Bar.
White Bear Township resident Paul Chapin will compete in the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation world championship in France.
A study by the Minnesota Department of Health found excessive drinking cost Minnesotans nearly $8 billion through lost productivity, health care costs and costs related to criminal justice and motor vehicle crashes.
City leaders have agreed to sell the White Bear Armory to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society for $1. The WBLAHS will use the space for programs and exhibits.
A goodbye party was hosted at the Old Stewart House for 18 Ukrainian exchange students who were visiting for five weeks to learn about civic engagement and leadership topics.
The Village Inn Sports Bar held a last hurrah outdoor concert before closing permanently on Sept. 30.
New York Times bestselling children's author Kate DiCamillo was in town to celebrate the MahtoREADi program's 20-year anniversary with a book signing and discussion.
Local food shelves anticipate higher demand this fall and winter.
Mahtomedi resident Peri Rasske becomes the first female member of the “Century Club,” which includes local water ski enthusiasts who have logged 100 days of skiing on White Bear Lake in a single season.
October
City Council temporarily bans the sale of edible cannabis products in White Bear Lake to have more time to study regulations, licensure and zoning.
The Parks Commission, after considering complaints, decides to keep the dog beach adjacent to Matoska Park open.
The coots have arrived on White Bear Lake and are being targeted by hungry eagles.
After 47 years at Cerenity Care Center, Peg Black is retiring.
St. Jude of the Lake Church is voted “Best of the Press” in two categories — best teacher and best church dinner.
A pollinator garden has been installed at the Historic White Bear Town Hall site at Polar Lakes Park.
The White Bear Lake Area School District asks voters to consider a capital projects levy renewal to be directed toward safety and security; technology and related services; textbooks, curriculum materials, and equipment; and transportation.
Mahtomedi High School's volleyball team secures the school's first-ever conference title in the sport.
White Bear Lake enters into a five-year agreement to provide fire services to the cities of Birchwood, Dellwood, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township.
Despite drought conditions this summer, treatment of Eurasian watermilfoil was effective, reports “Lake Detective” Steve McComas.
Mahtomedi resident Angie Hedlund received 100 cards on her 100th birthday.
November
White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson reported 17,500 calls for service, and expects to end the year at about 21,000 calls. “That's still kind of low,” said the chief.
The Maplewood City Council unanimously withdraws support for the Purple Line bus rapid transit project.
White Bear Center for the Arts longtime Executive Director Suzi Hudson announces her retirement effective Dec. 31.
Vadnais Heights resident and White Bear hockey coach A.L. Wegwerth releases a new children's book, “I'm Going to Be a Hockey Star.”
Margaret Ford wins the election for Birchwood mayor as a write-in candidate.
The public safety building renovation will proceed, though at a higher cost. Construction will begin in March.
A presentation by the White Bear Lake Historical Society explained that streets nicknamed “the girls” were named after the daughters of the two neighborhood developers.
Director Lisa Moriarty is introducing self-shopping at the Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf, along with other changes.
Willow Lane Elementary School fourth graders presented their Minnow Tank projects for charities. The group presenting about H2O for Life was the winner.
Rep. Betty McCollum visits with Mahtomedi High School students on the topic of “controversial conversations.”
White Bear City Council is proposing fee hikes for many city services, including ambulance services, water rates, rent at city-owned properties and boat slips, refuse and permits.
December
“Gritty Palace,” a fully restored, antique Pullman car owned by the late Art and Judy Pew, who lived on Manitou Island, has been donated to the Minnesota Transportation museum by family members.
Maplewood Mall is headed to the auction block in February. Bidding starts at $7.5 million.
City taxes in White Bear Township, Mahtomedi and White Bear Lake will see increases in 2023.
St. John's Hospital has been recognized as one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity” in U.S. News and World Report.
Jordan Krolak, a professionally trained vocalist who also has autism, will perform his repertoire of classical, Broadway and big-band era hits at the local grocery store where he works as a bagger.
