After an extensive search, the body of 62-year-old Mark Lowell was found Friday evening in Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township. 

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Lowell, of White Bear Lake, jumped off a pontoon boat to retrieve something from the water, went under and didn't resurface. Emergency crews from Ramsey County and Washington County were called just before 8 p.m. The search continued Thursday and Friday until Lowell's body was found.

