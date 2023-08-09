After an extensive search, the body of 62-year-old Mark Lowell was found Friday evening in Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township.
On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Lowell, of White Bear Lake, jumped off a pontoon boat to retrieve something from the water, went under and didn't resurface. Emergency crews from Ramsey County and Washington County were called just before 8 p.m. The search continued Thursday and Friday until Lowell's body was found.
Friends and family describe Lowell as an excellent carpenter, avid motorcyclist and traveler.
“Our family is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Mark,” said his sister, Molly Lowell McLaughlin. “He had the biggest heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. When Mark walked into the room, you felt a bright light. He was forever the storyteller, which always resulted with laughter. He was a Harley guy who loved riding with friends. It’s so heartbreaking to know he’s gone, but we are so grateful to have had him in our lives and I know we will be reunited with him someday. We love you, Mark!”
Long-time friend Kevin Graber has many fond memories of Lowell and a lifetime of stories.
“My memories of Mark and his brothers began in the late 1960s when my grandmother moved from the family farm in Hugo to a little house on 4th Street in White Bear Lake,” Graber said. “His parents' house was across the street and when visiting my grandmother, I would go out and play with Mark and his brother Pete as well as some of the other neighbor kids.”
Graber said he didn't see Lowell again until they both attended White Bear Lake High School where they became good friends.
“A few years later Mark asked me if I would rent a room in a house his parents bought near Bald Eagle Lake that they were remodeling,” Graber said. “His dad Earl liked having me around because I provided plenty of fresh fish filets for the Lowell's during the lent season. They were a good Catholic family.”
Graber said as time passed they moved on with their lives and started families. He noted that Lowell had a business with his brothers and they built many homes in the White Bear Lake area.
“My wife Lisa and I hired Mark and his brothers, along with other friends, to build our house near Scandia,” Graber said. “It was amazing to witness the Lowell brothers put together a house. They are truly master craftsmen of the carpenter trade.”
He continued, “They have such a gift plus just a love of what they do. I gotta wonder how many nails Mark has driven in his life. It has to be millions.”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Kellerman's Event Center from 3 to 6 p.m.
“Whenever I would see Mark it was a friendly handshake, a smile and 'How about a beer?'” Graber said. “God speed Mark. I will remember you as a good friend.”
This story has been updated to fix an error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.