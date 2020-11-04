A multiphase mission to build an all-abilities park is the largest service project the White Bear Lions Club has ever tackled.
Adding up the wish list items for the Lakewood Hills park puts the price tag around $750,000. But Lion Paul Kowitz prefers not to put a dollar amount on the project. "The more we raise, the more we can do," said the 35-year member who is spearheading fundraising efforts.
The special park will provide an all-inclusive place where children can play regardless of physical ability or disability. In Kowitz's words, "the park will provide a playground setting that any child can attend without being challenged."
"Lakewood Hills Park has a beautiful playground now, but children in wheelchairs can't go on pea rock or children using crutches or wearing leg braces can't climb on jungle gyms," the Lion explained. "We feel there's a need."
Phase One of the multiyear project would involve an adjacent playground with a pervious but solid surface and all-abilities apparatus. The first phase is estimated to cost $300,000 to $400,000. A second phase would involve an environmental area and improved pathways to large ponds at the park. A specially designed floating dock would allow access to anyone who wants a closer look at nature. That phase would tack on another $200,000 or so. The third phase would be located in the open area of the park between the ballfields and playground. Envisioned are picnic tables and a splash pad. The price tag again would be about $200,000.
Kowitz admits the scope of the project is growing. "It's pie in the sky; a long-term goal, but we consider this a legacy project that will be done in phases based on demand and public generosity," he said.
The Lions have already put $75,000 in a city escrow account for the park and will add another $25,000 by end of year. Most of the money comes from charitable gambling, which is just starting to recover. COVID put a huge damper on the club’s fundraising with the cancellation of the Bear Water Run, the March Lions musical at Central and loss of concessions at Bear football games. He figures they lost 50% of their gambling revenue when restaurants were forced to close. The club sells pull-tabs at three White Bear locations: Beartown, the 617 Lounge and Carbone's Pizza.
The project has no timeline, but Kowitz wants the word out now.
"If we don't announce it, people will be spending money on other things," he said. Short-term, the Lion is hoping, with generous community support, to break ground for phase one in 2021.
