White Bear Lake Set To Host The 2022 MC Invitational

The Inland Lake Yachting Association (ILYA) in partnership with the White Bear Lake Yacht Club (WBLYC) will host the 2022 ILYA MC Invitational July 7-10. The three-day competition is expected to draw more than 50 sailors from across the region.
While there are more than 100 active fleets across the country, the MC boat is well-known and has a strong history in White Bear Lake. As one top one-designed sailboats in North America, the MC scow design maximizes speed yet provides unmatched stability. It is unique in that only one person can sail the boat, yet it has room for additional crew in heavier wind. It is easy to sail and maneuverable.
For those interested in watching the event, seven races are scheduled (dependent on weather) beginning at 10 a.m., each lasting approximately 40-45 minutes. Awards will be presented to the top five sailors at Matoska Park Sunday afternoon after the races are finished.
