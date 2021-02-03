Schools across the nation and in our own backyard have been adapting to challenges from the pandemic for nearly a year.
Marisa Vette, director of communications and community relations at White Bear Lake Area Schools, said teachers and staff members are finding new, collaborative ways to engage with students and families through the changing learning models.
“Although this year looks different, our students are learning,” said Vette. “Our teachers are getting creative to offer lessons in a way that engages our youngest learners with developmentally appropriate and flexible methods. Teachers are partnering with families in helping students become more independent learners, with appropriate supports. Starting the year in a hybrid model allowed for a relationship to be built between teachers and students, with smaller groups of students learning in-person together, and between teachers and families.”
High school teacher Robert Anderson agrees. “Students and teachers are struggling in a number of different aspects. The inequities in our system are magnified. We are working hard to establish and build relationships and do the best we can to support each other,” Anderson said.
High school teachers in particular have become creative with their lessons. Examples have included providing virtual labs in science, using instructional technology applications in world language, and sending items and supplies home for labs for Family and Consumer Science classes.
High school teacher Ben Kirkham made some changes in his lesson plans to better suit students’ needs.
“This year I have had to make a lot of decisions on what assignments are the most important, and what I do not have to include. In many cases, the curriculum created this year is better than what I have created in the past because my questions and intentions are much more deliberate,” Kirkham said.
Kirkham believes his students are getting the same amount of curriculum and instruction as they would in a typical year, though perhaps not as much personal attention.
“They are not getting as much one-on-one interaction with me, which means fewer opportunities to revise work, to ask individual questions or just to talk privately about things they struggle with,” Kirkham said.
Although the district is working hard to ensure that students learn and maintain their grades, it’s not perfect. Kirkham noted that all teachers see the challenges the students have with regard to a loss of socialization and activities.
“It is so difficult to be miles away and unable to help. What is even lesser known, and sometimes harder to see, is the loss of motivation and large increase of apathy that so many of our students have accepted as their new normal. So many students do not see the importance of their school work, and grades are slipping for many of these kids. For many others, they are busy helping younger siblings with their schoolwork, meals, etc., and they sacrifice their own educations to help care for their families,” Kirkham said.
His biggest concern this year is that the world might treat this academic year as normal.
“Standardized testing for this year should never be compared to any other year, and probably shouldn't happen at all. GPAs for this year should not be scrutinized or compared to previous years, especially in planning for future academic plans,” Kirkham said.
He noted that scheduling for next year will be confusing and difficult, as many use testing and GPA data for course recommendations.
An unexpected positive outcome of this new way of learning for students is that the district is providing personalized learning in a new way, which helps meet goals set in its Strategic Plan more quickly.
“The pandemic has had a day in and day out impact on our community — on students, families and staff members, but there is a lot of good that can and should be recognized,” Vette said. “A concern would be that idea that this is a lost year, without realization of all that has been and will be accomplished by our students and staff members. Additionally, a priority for the district has been to make sure our mental health supports are robust for students, families and staff members.”
K-12 students have been operating in a distance learning model since November.
Many parents in the district and throughout the state have voiced concerns with the distance learning model. Some have attended events including the Let Them Learn Rally held at the capitol in December. Vette notes that the district wants students to be back in school in person as soon as is practical, given all of the different factors that must be considered.
“The pandemic has obviously been challenging for students; some are struggling while many others are doing quite well. The district has been engaged in work to look at our grading practices since before the pandemic began, and the last few months have provided further evidence that we must continue that work,” Vette said.
The district offers support to help students successfully navigate distance learning. Secondary students have district-issued Chromebooks, and the technology team worked with families to provide devices to those in need. The district brings students who need extra support into buildings for in-person learning.
Other types of resources are available to students and families through the Support Hub on the district’s website.
“The Support Hub serves as a place for families and community members to access information they may need for essential services,” said Vette. “This support provides important information regarding crisis services, basic needs, mental health and well-being, physical health, social emotional learning and more.”
Students in grades K-5 have transitioned back to hybrid learning, while it is uncertain when students in grades 6-12 will head back to the classroom. In the meantime, the district and teachers say they and their students are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt.
“Our students are growing in independence through this experience. We have watched them live out the (district’s) core values of compassion, integrity, respect, responsibility and service. The district has made innovative changes, many of which may continue forward even after the pandemic. We have learned that learning can look different and have strengthened our belief in the value of relationships and working together,” Vette said.
Kirkham voiced pride in his students.
“They have shown more resiliency, understanding, compassion and care for each other than I have ever seen before. I have very few students who are not passing my classes and, for the most part, attendance is better than any other year I have taught. My students are living through the most difficult and least enjoyable school year of their lives, and they keep showing up to do the work. I have not built as strong of connections through the computer as I would in the classroom, but I also know I will never forget these kids,” he said.
Resources and distance learning info is available on the district’s website at isd624.org/academics/distance-learning-info.
