As far as financial reporting goes, the White Bear Lake School District has managed to whip itself into shape with a faultless audit report for fiscal year 2021.
Jim Eichten of the district’s auditing firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich and Co. (MMKR) delivered the good news during the Dec. 13 meeting of the school board.
Last year, the financial audit produced six findings of concern. These included best practices issues with payroll, as well as shortcomings in filing appropriate reports and failure to obtain multiple quotes for contract work. All of these issues were absent in the 2021 audit report.
“These are exceptional results for the district this year,” Eichten said. He called the results commendable at a time when many school districts are facing challenges related to COVID-19.
“To eliminate six other findings you reported last year; it’s great news for this district,” Eichten said.
In additional to hearing the results of the audit, the main business of the evening was the approval of the proposed payable 2022 property tax levy.
Statistics from the Minnesota Department of Education show that the general education formula used to fund schools has not kept pace with inflation since FY 2002-2003. Special education in particular has been underfunded in recent years—a problem that most districts try to solve through a combination of cuts to other budget areas and increases in referendum revenue.
The board approved the 2022 property tax levy of 0.37 percent, an increase of $209,384 from 2021.
General operating expenses will see an increase of $330,000 under the inflationary increase of the voter-approved operating referendum. However, the general fund for Long Term Facility Maintenance (LTFM) and the voter-approved debt service fund will see some decreases, since the district is eligible for LTFM revenue based on state-approved project costs. The changes also include a prior-year adjustment, increasing the general fund by approximately $1.39 million.
“We really work hard to make sure that as debt changes, we flatten out the impact on property taxes,” said Tim Wald, assistant superintendent of finance and operations.
Property owners can expect to see slight changes, with increases estimated between $13 and $40 for residential homesteads. Other property types may see decreases or varying changes, depending on property value.
Before the end of the meeting, the board also recognized the service of retiring board members Kim Chapman and Don Mullin. Chapman and Mullin were presented Bear awards in recognition and appreciation of their work on behalf of students, staff, families and the community.
In other action, the board:
• Heard an update from representatives of the Bear Care Health and Wellness Clinic. This partnership with St. Catherine’s University allows students from families with low or no insurance to receive affordable health care. The program is growing and will require more space. It will likely begin to implement a billing system to keep up with costs while working with families to keep expenses low or at no cost for those without insurance.
• Approved the proposed calendars for school years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.
• Accepted 11 Brosius teaching grants from the White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation in the amount of $22,967.30.
• Formally selected “North Star Elementary” as the name for the new elementary school in Hugo.
• Approved revisions to school policies related to attendance, wellness, tutoring, waste reduction and recycling, and crisis management.
