The White Bear Lake school district has announced that it plans to open its own school spirit store.
Activities Director Brian Peloquin said the hope is that students will gain real-world experience by running the business.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The White Bear Lake school district has announced that it plans to open its own school spirit store.
Activities Director Brian Peloquin said the hope is that students will gain real-world experience by running the business.
“The purpose and intent of the school store is to give students an opportunity to have a hands-on experience in the business world, as well as provide snacks and school spirit items to students throughout the day on campus,” Peloquin said.
Many other high schools in the Twin Cities metro have a school store that is operated by their business department and by students who are a part of DECA, a national student organization focused on educating future leaders in business and marketing.
Previously, the split campuses have made it difficult to establish a cohesive White Bear Lake DECA organization, but the unification of the high school will allow students to take advantage of this opportunity for the first time.
The offerings sold by the small business are yet to be determined—it will be up to the creativity and business savvy of the students, teachers and advisors involved in the store. The district plans to open the store when the unified high school opens in the fall of 2024. Start-up costs will be funded by grants and district funds, and eventually the store will become a self-sustaining enterprise, Peloquin said. Students who take business classes will volunteer their time, trying out the different roles necessary to run a successful business.
The store will be located on campus, in a part of the building that is still currently under construction.
— Jackie Bussjaeger
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.