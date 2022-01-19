The White Bear Lake School Board hit the ground running on Jan. 10, swearing in four newly elected members: Deb Beloyed, Kathleen Daniels, Jessica Ellison and Chris Streiff Oji.
Ellison was established as the new board chair, while Scott Arcand was named as vice chair, Angela Thompson as clerk, and Deb Beloyed as treasurer.
With those formalities concluded, the 2022 school board addressed some of the immediate challenges the schools are facing during the current nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak reported that the case rate within the district dropped in December but spiked rapidly after students and staff returned from winter break. There were 327 cases reported the week prior to Jan. 10, Kazmierczak said.
In an efforts to reduce infection rates, the district opened a COVID testing center for White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi students and staff members in December. The testing site is located on County Road F, the former location of Garden of Hope Montessori. Appointments can be set up through the COVID dashboard on the school website, found at www.isd624.org/departments/communications/covid-19.
“We are covering,” Kazmierczak said. “It’s not always perfect, but we are asking people to fill in, and folks are giving up time.” As staff shortages have led some districts to cancel bus routes to school, Kazmierczak considers the district’s ability to keep classes going a success.
“We are asking a lot of our employees and our community to show us grace as we continue to work through this time,” he said. “Our goal is to keep kids in school, and we’re going to work very hard to do that, but it’s becoming increasingly challenging.”
The district released a statement on Jan. 11 notifying families that a shortage of bus drivers might become a reality in the White Bear School district in the coming weeks if caseloads continue to overwhelm the schools.
“If bus cancellations were to happen, we would reach out directly to the students on the canceled bus routes,” Kazmierczak wrote in the statement. “We would intend to give advance notice of such a change, but it is possible that the notice would need to be more last-minute than any of us would like.”
A return to distance learning might occur if transmission rates remain high or too many staff become unavailable, the statement said.
Among its action items during the evening, the board passed a new school policy to comply with the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard regarding testing, vaccines and face coverings in the workplace.
In addition to addressing these health and safety concerns, the board also performed its annual first-of-year meeting chores. These included establishing rules of order and schedules, establishing board compensation and appointing representatives to their respective schools and committees for the coming year.
In other action, the board:
• Awarded a contract to Pro-Tec to provide security services to North Star Elementary in Hugo for $199,935.
• Resolved to lease a home the district has purchased on Bald Eagle Avenue. Located between Lincoln Elementary and the Central Middle School athletic fields, the original intent was to raze the home to create a corridor between the schools. The plans are not immediate, so for the time being, the property will be made available as a rental.
• Approved updates to policies regarding student dress and appearance, use of electronics and use of electronic signatures to conduct official business.
The next school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the District Center meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.