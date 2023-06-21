At the conclusion of the school year, the White Bear Lake School Board tackled a number of items to prepare for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting June 12.
The board took action on the audio/visual package bid for fine arts and theater.
“We use the best value procurement for this process, as we’ve used for other projects in the past and our experience with AV is that it really matters, the quality of the installers. We decided that best value would be the best approach here,” said Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
He said that a best value bid is different than low bid procurement because it measures the value that a contractor brings to the project. Not only is the price of the project bid considered, but also the contractor’s talent and experience.
Wald said the recommendation is to go with Video Services Incorporated with a total project bid of $986,220, which is $164,000 below budget. The board approved the bid.
Board member Dr. Marge Newmaster asked whether the original theater is having improvements made to it, considering a new theater is in the works.
Wald said that it’s in good shape and that it will continue to be used but noted that it has about half the capacity that the new theater will have.
“It’s large enough to fit an entire class in so we could have a class meeting or class presentation in it,” Wald said.
The board also received the radon testing results from Wald and Dan Roeser, director of building operations. While radon testing is not required in Minnesota, it is encouraged and the district opted to have it done this past spring. Prior to that it had not been tested since 2018.
Roeser said they used Atlas, the district’s health safety consultant, to administer the testing, place the devices and send them to a lab for analysis.
“I’m happy to say, like in 2018, all of our test results were well below any action levels set forth by the state,” Roeser said.
He noted that the only school building that wasn’t tested was North Campus, due to the ongoing construction there.
In his superintendent report, Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak congratulated the school’s recent graduates. He also recognized this year’s retirees who represent a combined 596 years of service.
He shared that beginning this fall, one breakfast and one lunch per day will be free of charge for all students. Families were recently emailed information regarding remaining meal account funds, which will roll over and be available for a la carte purchases.
Board members asked questions about how the free meals will affect the budget, but at this time it is still unknown because it’s unknown how many students will take advantage of it.
Kazmierczak also noted there will be opportunities to see district representatives at Marketfest this summer. He encouraged people to stop by the district’s booth on Third Street. for pencils, bear paw tattoos and conversation.
Finally, Kazmierczak introduced Julian Stanke, who will officially join the district July 1 as an elementary principal at Birch Lake. Stanke comes to the district from South St. Paul Schools where he served as assistant principal at South St. Paul Middle School.
In other news:
Students in all state band, boys and girls golf, boys and girls track and field, softball, adapted softball and girls ultimate frisbee were recognized.
The board took action on the nutrition services milk products contract for the 2023-24 school year. St. Paul Beverage Solutions had the option to extend it an additional year, but opted not to due to rising costs. The district took bids for a milk provider approving St. Paul Beverage Provider, which was the low bidder at $245,829.
The board approved the 2023-24 workers compensation agreement with a 5.5 percent increase.
— Brooke Wohlrabe
