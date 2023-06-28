WHITE BEAR LAKE — Once again, dock issues in a squeezed Commercial Bay remain unresolved.
Members of the Lake Utilization Committee, which makes recommendations to the White Bear Lake Conservation District board, thought they had found a solution that makes everyone happy. But it was not to be.
A dispute over number of slips and dock length in the shallow corner of the bay occupied by Docks of White Bear will persist despite the committee’s efforts to find an unprecedented compromise between the marina now managed by Mike McGoldrick, Tally’s Dockside owners and the city, which owns water rights in front of Lions Park, directly to the south.
One pending issue regarding the authorized dock usage area (ADUA) at Lions Park does appear resolved. McGoldrick said they have come to an agreement with the city to encroach on its ADUA for the rest of the season.
“The ADUA line starts in 2024. Whether we’re in that space next year remains to be determined,” McGoldrick said.
Mahtomedi Director Mark Ganz, who chairs the LUC, said he was pleased the city made that decision. “Boats using VFW slips have to go in and out of Veterans Park ADUA, so I’m glad the city made parity on both sides of the marina.”
As a way of introduction, McGoldrick acknowledged difficulties working with the board in the past, telling them he is now a partner in Docks of White Bear (with his father Brian McGoldrick) and in the succession plan. “I hope you put some faith in me and give me opportunity to earn your trust,” he told them.
But there is another, bigger issue regarding the relationship.
Docks of White Bear has 250 boat slips, when 240 is allowed. The McGoldricks contend that they are operating according to their DNR permit, which has historically allowed more slips than the district at 260. Keep in mind the marina rents a boat slip for $3,600, at least for returning customers, which most of them are, so 10 fewer is a chunk of money.
The marina is operating “illegally” in the district’s view, because it does not have an approved permit, which was technically due last October. Efforts to get a permit approved at the June 20 meeting failed.
LUC members, including Ganz and Mahtomedi Director Chris Churchill, urged the board to approve the application, asking for 250 boats, one more season (2023).
Board members voted 6-4 to keep the number at 240.
A frustrated McGoldrick said he worked hard on a new dock diagram that would resolve longstanding issues on both sides of the marina and thought he finally had an amicable solution.
“The first priority was establishing room for Tally’s,” he said.
District Chair Bryan DeSmet asked McGoldrick why his application asked for 250 slips when the board requested an amended permit for 240 last November? McGoldrick replied that the DNR approved 260, so he was trying to meet in the middle. That, and the fact the district approved 250 in 2019.
“We currently have 250 slips with (boat) owners,” he pointed out. “I’d rather not refund these people. If we have to do it, we will, but these are just people who want to enjoy the lake.”
Asked if he can cut 10 slips, McGoldrick replied, “We have to kick people out, but it’s possible.”
An irate Churchill said the LUC’s progress on working with the marina operators is “out the window.”
“The people in this marina are neighbors, too,” Churchill stated. “This makes us look like we are some magical police ruining boat slips. We had progress. They will fight the ADUA lines. It’s all out the window.”
McGoldrick said his father was adamant that an ADUA compromise with his neighbor to the north, a contentious issue for years, was conditional upon approval of the application.
“I guarantee you, Docks of White Bear will no longer be OK with Tally’s,” he told the board.
The compromise involved a shared dock configuration between Tally’s and Docks of White Bear on Whitaker Street ADUA.
DeSmet iterated that the board advised Docks of White Bear last November that 240 slips was the limit. “They did nothing. Now it’s June and they come with a revised application. It seems like we’re bending over backwards to accommodate them.”
DeSmet said a letter will go out directing Docks of White Bear that an application showing 240 slips and 300-foot docks is something the board can approve.
Churchill then apologized to Tally’s co-owner Keith Dehnert, who attended the meeting, saying he was “sorry to waste your time.”
Where the conundrum leads remains to be seen.
Low water levels could add a variable in the future to maximum dock lengths, which now stand at 300 feet, according to ordinance. When the lake goes down, docks go out.
The district is asking the DNR to allow the board to define acceptable dock configurations in low water conditions. The DNR currently approves extensions in April if the level is below 922 feet so dock owners have access to navigable water.
To add perspective, noted in the Docks of White Bear permit were elevations taken in October: 300 feet from shore, water depth was 4 feet in its ADUA. At 100 feet from shore, water depth was 1 foot. At the time, lake elevation was reportedly 922.59 feet.
