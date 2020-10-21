There’s an art to being a good bartender — it takes a certain mix of personality and capability, as well as a dash of je ne sais quoi. White Bear Press readers voted: their top choices for best bartender in the city are listed below.
Winner: Derek Malchow, Roma Restaurant and Brewery
Derek Malchow has worked at several of the most notable bars and restaurants in the area, but Roma Restaurant is the place that feels like home.
“I enjoy the company of people, my regulars,” he said. “If I can be a positive attitude for somebody, that’s all I’m going for.”
Malchow hails from Stillwater, and has worked at Roma for more than five years. During his time there, he’s grown close to many of his co-workers and regular customers.
“We just want to say how proud we are of Derek,” said Roma general manager Cherie Trudeau. “He’s just an upbeat personality, always has a smile on his face, and is just enjoyable to be around. The kind of person who makes you want to sit and visit.”
Malchow appreciates that his work family at Roma has allowed him to pursue his goals outside the restaurant walls as well. As the drummer for local metalcore band Time Keeper, his nights are often busy, but the crew at Roma helps him make it work. In fact, he’s not the only musician under the roof. Several other members of the staff are involved in local bands and musical ventures, and they know the gig lifestyle inside and out.
“Music is very much a thriving thing and a cool centerpiece here,” Malchow said.
Bartender’s recommendation: London Wall Imperial Porter. “It has a dark feel to it, a very strong whisky flavor. There’s also sweetness with a little caramel. Definitely whisky-forward and then just a tart tingly feeling on the tongue.” Also worth a try: Hallowed Peach IPA, a collaboration with Wabasha Brewing in St. Paul.
First runner-up: Lisa Hill, Big Wood Brewery
For Lisa Hill, being a bartender is much more than a paycheck — it’s a family. Hill grew up in White Bear Lake, and has worked at Big Wood for six years.
“I call Big Wood the Cheers of White Bear,” Hill said. “I hang out with regulars outside of work when I have a night off.”
In fact, she met her husband while she was working behind the bar.
“He was coming in before I even worked there, and then I met him and we just hit it off,” she said. “We always joke that as long as I bring home beer, we’ll stay married.”
Hill went to school for criminal justice, but later changed gears: “I realized I was too nice for that,” she said. The decision was to the benefit of visitors to Big Wood, who found her amiability more than welcome. “I always wanted to work with people or help people,” she said. At her second job as a personal care assistant, she spends her mornings doing just that, and her evenings among the company of her work family, regulars and first-time visitors excited to try something new.
Bartender’s recommendation: Big Wood Hard Seltzers. “That has been my go-to drink. We make them ourselves and use real fruit in them. I don’t think a lot of people know about our seltzers. We started doing them right before COVID happened in January. No artificial flavoring at all.” Also worth a try: Oktimberfest, a traditional German Oktoberfest-style Marzen lager.
Second runner-up: Rebecca Jones, Ingredients Café
Rebecca Jones’ tenure at Ingredients Café is an impressive one. For the last 11 years, she has been welcoming guests into the farm-to-table restaurant. Her farm in Scandia provides some of the local fresh food used in Ingredients dishes, giving it that extra homemade goodness.
“I think that people like coming here because I create a living room,” she said. “I like to create a family environment where people feel comfortable, and I’ll introduce them to each other. If you’re in here sitting elbow to elbow with people, you’ll know each others’ names.”
The close-knit, small-town feel of the White Bear Lake community is one of Jones’ favorite things about the job.
“These people have wrapped their arms around me; I feel very blessed,” she said. “I just naturally sort of fell into their life.”
Bartender’s recommendation: “My specialty is my spicy margarita. We use everything from ghost peppers to jalapenos to Hungarian peppers. I have my boys do a simple syrup, and we do a citrus salt-glazed rim shaken with love. It’s a beautiful margarita.” Also worth a try: Fresh apple ginger-infused martini, with a combination of tart and sweet flavors perfect for fall.
