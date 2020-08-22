According to a media advisory released by the White Bear Lake Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a private residence in the 2300 block of County Road E. at 3:46 a.m., Aug. 22. A resident of the house called 911 to report multiple suspects forcibly entered the house, shots were fired and one person inside the house was shot. This injured person was transported to a hospital for injuries that are reported to be non-life threatening.
The suspects left prior to police arrival and no one is currently in custody. The residence where the shooting occurred is still an active crime scene being investigated with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Law enforcement officials believe this was not a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public. No additional details will be released at this stage of the investigation. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.