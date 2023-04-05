White Bear Lake Police Department swears in new officers

Ready to enjoy some cake after their swearing in at the March 28 City Council meeting are new White Bear Lake Police Officers: from left, Samantha Moriarty, Cole Campbell and Kyle Torvik.

 CPT. Dale Hager | Contributed

Three new police officers took the oath of office at last week’s City Council meeting. 

Chief Julie Swanson introduced the trio, providing short bios on each prior to official pinning of their badges. 

