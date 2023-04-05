White Bear Lake Police Department swears in new officers

Three new police officers took the oath of office at last week’s City Council meeting.
Chief Julie Swanson introduced the trio, providing short bios on each prior to official pinning of their badges.
The female in the group is Samantha Moriarty. Her interest in law enforcement started at a young age through her mother’s affiliation with the reserves. After graduating from Blaine High School, Moriarty attended Northern Michigan University. She then received a law enforcement certificate from Century College and worked as a community service officer with Anoka County Sheriff’s Department and as a security officer for Minneapolis College.
Cole Campbell grew up in Minnetonka, and attended Hopkins High School. He took a law enforcement class at Winona State University and decided that would be his career path. His interest in team sports and a love for the outdoors will align well throughout his career, Swanson said. Campbell also worked in security with Allina Health at United Hospital.
Kyle Torvik earned a criminal justice degree from the University of North Dakota after graduating from Prior Lake High School. He worked security at Allina and United for three years before joining the University of Minnesota Police Department. Swanson said serving in a suburb was more in line with Torvik’s passion for police work.
“Every one of them is drawn to our community for the engagement activities, all have a passion for connecting and being part of the community,” the chief noted, adding the new recruits are “a great fit for the department.”
— Debra Neutkens
