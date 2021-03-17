WHITE BEAR LAKE — Police officers responded to about 24,000 calls for service in 2020, down from the previous year.
Police Chief Julie Swanson cited closed businesses and fewer opportunities for traffic stops on the lower number in 2020, a year she described as "very stressful" due to COVID and the civil unrest.
In her report to City Council March 9, Swanson noted that the year has been challenging because of so many community cancellations. "We usually attend 20 to 30 events," she said. "It's a big part of why we got into law enforcement, and to not have them is disappointing."
The chief said her officers look forward to summer and the chance to connect with more people.
She also provided these 2020 numbers:
• 4,600 traffic stops in which about 1,800 citations and 2,800 warnings were issued. Mostly, violators were given state administrative tickets that are less costly and don't go on a driving record.
• 175 domestic calls; slightly down from 2019. Described as "calls of interest," Swanson said the calls are "tricky" since there may be no arrest in spite of its characterization by the dispatcher as a domestic. "Typically, it's a disagreement, which may or may not be domestic-related.” There were 400 disturbance/disorderly calls.
"We stay very committed to pursuing domestic charges and getting convictions on an offender's record," Swanson added. "Once on their record, the next time we can charge them at a higher level."
• 200 thefts from autos. "This is the big one," continued the chief. The number of incidents were up from 164 in 2019. By far, the biggest increase is theft of catalytic converters. There were 23 in 2020 and there have been 29 already the first two months of this year. "This is not unique to White Bear," she said. "There is legislation to make it illegal for someone to purchase the converters. Let's hope that happens."
• Auto thefts remain consistent. "There is a lot of fear and media attention to carjacking," Swanson said. "We have not seen that in White Bear." She reported that a business broken into the previous weekend had five vehicles stolen. Only one has been recovered. "Most carjackings are committed by youth. We hope they never make it to White Bear."
• At least 150 persons were in a mental health crisis. The department continues to partner with Northeast Youth & Family Services to employ a mental health case worker. The department averages five ongoing cases at any one time.
Mayor Jo Emerson said the mental health piece is important, "as someone who gets 2 a.m. phone calls that can be quite disturbing."
• Overdoses have been "very significant" this year. There were 11 deaths in 2020 and 36 incidents where Narcan saved lives. One residence had two overdose deaths in the last six months. "We have used Narcan more than once at that residence," the chief said, pointing out that it is not a family situation. The city prosecutor has charged the homeowner with operating a disorderly house.
Councilman Kevin Edberg asked the chief what she wants to see on council radar. "That's a great question," she replied. "We upgraded to 31 officers, which is awesome. Other agencies have started to implement community action teams to deal with human trafficking or theft from autos, or carjackings. Those are things we will have to consider, which could mean adding staff."
Edberg appreciated hearing the numbers. "It's a different story than the chatter I hear in the community." He encouraged the chief to share numbers and trends with the public "so the community can have smarter conversations."
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.