White Bear Lake Mayor Dan Louismet is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a commitment to conserve water by taking part in a national contest aimed at drastically reducing water and energy use across the nation. 

The Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is a nonprofit national community service campaign to see which cities can best inspire residents to commit to reduce water and energy usage by filling out a no-cost, online pledge that takes only one minute to complete. 

