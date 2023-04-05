White Bear Lake Mayor Dan Louismet is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a commitment to conserve water by taking part in a national contest aimed at drastically reducing water and energy use across the nation.
The Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is a nonprofit national community service campaign to see which cities can best inspire residents to commit to reduce water and energy usage by filling out a no-cost, online pledge that takes only one minute to complete.
To participate, go to mywaterpledge.com any time during the month of April to take a conservation pledge on behalf of the city of White Bear Lake. Participants in cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category are entered into drawings for hundreds of prizes.
“Water conservation,” said Mayor Louismet, “is integral for the sustainable management and preservation of our water resources. This friendly competition is a great way for the city and our residents to reaffirm our commitment to responsible stewardship of our resources. Something as simple as pledging to turn off a faucet while you brush your teeth can save up to 4 gallons of water a day.”
