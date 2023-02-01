At the urging of his family, a retired White Bear Lake Area High School counselor turned a series of original bedtime stories for his grandson into a children’s book.
Ben Kohler released the collection of stories, “Benji and Iggie: The Magic of Friendship,” last June through St. Paul-based publisher Beaver’s Pond Press. He has stayed busy since then sharing the stories with readers in and around the Twin Cities.
The stories tell of the adventures a boy named Benji embarks on with his eagle friend, Iggie.
“It's all about friendship and doing good things and having fun,” said Kohler, who grew up in White Bear Lake and retired as a high school counselor in 1999.
The 84-year-old resides in Roseville with his wife, Lorrie. Their grandson — also named Benji — lives in Washington, D.C., with Kohler’s daughter, Julie. Kohler started telling Benji the stories of his namesake and Iggie through video chat in early 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was our connection: He wanted stories, so I started doing them,” Kohler said.
Kohler’s history of telling stories involving the fictitious eagle stretches back to when Julie was 4 years old and requested a bedtime story from him. That’s when he initially conceived of Iggie. He subsequently came up with stories involving the eagle and a fictional version of Julie.
He saved handwritten copies of those stories through the years. When Julie was in college, he gave her a booklet containing some of the tales as a Christmas gift.
The tradition of telling Iggie stories has therefore entered a new generation with Julie’s son.
After his family pressed him to compile some of the stories into a physical book for Benji, Kohler reached out to a writer friend of his, who pointed him to Beaver’s Pond Press.
“Once I got going, then it took on its own life. Then the whole publishing process — wow. Me, a neophyte, did I learn a lot,” he said.
Sandy Rummel, a former White Bear Lake school board member who still lives in the community, illustrated “Benji and Iggie” for Kohler.
“It was fun to do. It’s just wonderful to work with Ben,” Rummel said.
The illustration process for “Benji and Iggie” differed from the typical way children’s books get illustrated, which is by mapping out the whole book and planning pictures for each page. Instead, Rummel said the illustrations for Kohler’s book happened piece by piece.
Each page of the book features illustrations of the characters, and each story has illustrations at its beginning and end. Toward the bottom of other pages are small illustrations of supporting “finger puppet” characters Gwumple, Foofie, Flossy, Crunchy, Pinky and Don’t Forget Grundoon.
A niece of Kohler’s who lives in Lino Lakes made real versions of the puppet characters for him, which he’s used at “Benji and Iggie” reading events.
Such events have so far included a few elementary schools, the Roseville Barnes & Noble and a senior center. He also held a book launch at the Ramsey County Library in Roseville last summer. He hopes to schedule more reading sessions at schools in the future and to have a booth for his book at White Bear Lake’s Marketfest this summer.
The most enjoyable part about the events for Kohler is connecting with parents about books and storytelling for their own children.
As Kohler explains in the preface of the book, the stories in “Benji and Iggie” are for adults to read to their kids. He also suggests parents could swap out Benji’s name for their own child’s name or alter the setting of the stories so it’s more familiar to their child.
Additionally, Kohler urges parents to occasionally ask their kids, “And then what happened?” while they’re reading the stories. That way, children get to play the role of storyteller and use their imagination.
“Benji and Iggie” is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Itasca Books and Walmart. It also is on order for the Ramsey County libraries in Roseville and White Bear Lake.
