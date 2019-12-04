White Bear Lake median home values return to decade-old level

WHITE BEAR LAKE — After six years of slowly rising market values, the median home in the city is $243,100 — like it was in 2009.
Median, by the way, means midpoint — an equal number of homes have lower and higher values.
Market values took a dive after 2011 when the median home was $186,450 in White Bear Lake. In 2013, the median assessed value hit a low of $163,600 before beginning a gradual creep up to levels similar to a decade ago. City taxes have naturally followed a similar trajectory.
Increased value comes with tax hikes. In 2020, that number is $467 for the city tax portion on a median home, or $39 per month, compared to $413 last year.
The city has 7,600 homes in the community. Of that number, 3,300 have a valuation of between $200,000 and $250,000. Affordable homes make the city an appealing place to live, pointed out City Councilman Kevin Edberg at the Nov. 26 council meeting.
"Our median home values are less than many other communities, so it's an attractive place to purchase property," Edberg said. "The increases mean people can borrow more money against their home. The bad news is it subjects us to higher taxes, and sometimes that is jolting. But it's good when it comes to selling."
City taxes are but a slice of the total liability. They pay for services like police protection, $16 per month; fire protection, $3.25 per month; street maintenance and snow removal, $2.57 and parks maintenance, $2.46 per month.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker provided the figures at last week's state-mandated truth in taxation hearing. No action is taken but the meeting gives property owners opportunity to comment on the proposed tax levy. Only one person spoke, to question the $4,800 tax bill on her Clark Avenue home, which she said had a 20% increase in market value. Mayor Jo Emerson reminded her that the hearing was in regard to only the city portion of her tax statement. "We have no control over what the county assesses," she said.
As reported in September, the city’s preliminary tax levy is $6.9 million. A final figure, either the same or lower, will be approved Dec. 10, as will the budget.
The levy pays for 53% of the city's general fund, or $11.9 million, in addition to supporting debt service obligations. Hiniker explained that the general fund provides basic services such as police, fire, public works, zoning and general administration and represents 30% of the city's total annual budget, which is about $40.2 million next year.
The remaining 70% of budgeted expenditures supports street improvements, utilities, refuse collection, capital projects, ambulance operations and other enterprise funds.
This year's levy is $563,000 (9%) higher than last year. Most of the additional funds support increases in personnel-related costs, including a 3% salary increase, payroll-related benefits and health insurance. Included in these costs are the addition of a police officer and continuing the combination-staffing model for the fire department.
How does the tax levy impact property taxes? Key components in calculating the effect of the tax levy on property owners are the taxable value and the city's tax rate. Overall, market values in Ramsey and Washington counties increased 7%. In White Bear, home market values increased an average of 9.3%. A review of county records showed 1,100 homes increased 12-15%; 600 homes saw values increase 15-18% and 366 homes saw increases in value of more than 18%.
Apartments and commercial/industrial property have much lower percentage increases in 2020 than residential. Market value estimates rose 1.8% for apartments, below the county average of 6.9%, while commercial/industrial market value increased 8.6%, which is greater than the county average increase of 4.6%.
Last year, median market value was $222,500.
Statewide, the city's per capita tax levy ranks at the bottom or second from the bottom among communities with populations between 16,000 to 37,000. The final ranking depends on Willmar.
Residents are reminded to apply for the homestead credit refund if household income for 2019 is less than $113,150. The maximum refund is $2,770. There is also a special tax refund if property value jumped by 12% or more. The increase cannot be due to home improvements. The maximum refund is $1,000.
