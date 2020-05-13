The planning committees for Manitou Days and Marketfest, two popular festivals that kickoff summer in White Bear Lake, have been watching the situation with COVID-19 and have decided to postpone both events until later this summer. Both events will modify or downsize activities, or be held virtually, to support safe social gathering.
Event chair Dale Grambush noted, “The events have a long tradition in our community, so we are looking for fun and creative ways to run events that safely engage our community.”
Plans for the Grande Parade, Medallion Hunt, Community Garage Sale, the Children’s Fishing Contest and more are still underway. A smaller Marketfest with live music on two stages, the car show and local vendors will run for four Thursdays from July 30 - August 20; visit www.marketfestwbl.com for the music lineup. The fireworks committee is reviewing different options for dates and will announce their plan soon. Unfortunately, other popular events such as the Beach Dance and Boat Show have been canceled for this year.
The Button Contest will continue to accept design submissions from students grades K-6. The submission form can be downloaded at www.manitoudays.com and emailed by June 1. Prizes will be awarded for the top three designs, and the winner’s design will be featured in the White Bear Press, on Manitou Days promotions, and volunteer t-shirts.
Anyone interested in hosting an official Manitou Days event can apply online by June 15 at www.manitoudays.com. A complete list of events will be available in early July.
Manitou Days and Marketfest are still seeking sponsors to help fund the events and donations of items that can be used for prizes. Visit their websites or e mail info@explorewhitebear.org for additional information.
From press release
