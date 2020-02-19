WHITE BEAR LAKE — The City Council was plugged in to the topic of installing electric vehicle charging stations at its Feb. 11 meeting. Council members heard from John Haine, regional general manager of Cummins and city resident, who spoke about the feasibility of installing the charging stations.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said marketing personnel, both in White Bear Lake and Shoreview, investigated placing electric charging stations in a downtown White Bear Lake parking lot. Cummins is located in White Bear Lake and Shoreview, so the two staffs teamed up with Cummins team members to look at the installation of electric charging stations downtown as part of a city project.
“As I think people are aware, the city has a large parking lot reconstruction project coming up in spring 2021 and we want to talk about the possibility of including electric vehicle charging in the parking lot as part of that project,” Haine said.
Haine shared that Cummins was founded in 1919 and opened in White Bear Lake in 2002. There are about 200 employees in White Bear Lake and 1,800 in the Twin Cities area. Haine said part of their company culture is community involvement. While Cummins mainly produces diesel engines, it produces a number of other products well, including an electric school bus, a product that was launched last year.
Haine said an electric vehicle charging station would attract travelers and visitors looking for a charging station and provide a good reputation for the city, as it shows it is environmentally aware. Shoreview, Edina, St. Louis Park and Elk River all have electric charging stations located in city parking lots. Haine said there is also potential for generating revenue.
A survey showed that 20% of Americans said their next vehicle will be electric, Haine said. A chart also showed a projection of the sale of electric vehicles over the next 10 years, which depicted a large incline.
“In the past two years alone, the market has seen new electric offerings from Ford, Porsche, Hyundai … and many other major manufacturers that are getting on the electric vehicle train,” Haine said.
Councilman Douglas Biehn shared that he owns a Tesla and can attest to the fact that finding chargers when he’s out and about is very useful. Biehn said the city wants to have one because if other nearby communities have one, people will travel there to charge their vehicle.
“We can either lead or be left behind, and I don’t want to be left behind. By all means, I will be supporting something like this,” Biehn said.
Councilman Dan Jones said that while he supports the idea, he’s not in favor of giving preferential parking treatment to those who have electric cars.
Councilman Bill Walsh wondered why, if such a large increase in electric vehicles is expected in the near future, is there a need for the city to put in charging stations now, when they will be popping up in a few years?
Hiniker said there’s a need to talk about the possibility prior to the parking lot reconstruction project.
“From staff's perspective, we will continue to look for opportunities to be involved in issues related to the work we’re doing with the climate smart action plan and opportunities to work with our companies that want to explore different options,” she said.
In other business, the council:
• Considered a variance request at 2490 East County Road F. The property owner requested two setback variances in order to locate a freestanding monument sign near the northeast corner of the property.
During the public hearing process, a neighbor expressed concerns about brightness when the sign is illuminated. Some noise complaints were also received at that time. The planning committee suggested approval with the understanding that noise complaints would be addressed. The council approved the variance.
• Approved a resolution supporting community development grant funding for the Pioneer Manor window replacement project. About $450,000 was allocated from CBDG funds for the window replacement project. The lowest bid for the project came in at $321,000.
