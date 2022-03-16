White Bear Lake Lions send generous donation to Ukraine

Members of the White Bear Lake Lions Club approved a $10,000 donation for Ukraine refugees. 

 Contributed

After a plea by the Lions Club International Foundation chairperson to help Ukraine refugees, the White Bear Lake Lions Club voted to tap its charitable gambling account in the amount of $10,000. The money will answer a call to “help ensure Lions are there to help Ukraine refugees find safety and security.” Lion John Sieleni, club president, shared Foundation Chair Dr. Jung-Yui Choi’s email to mobilize donations for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “More than one million people have already fled from their homes as they seek to escape the violence,” he wrote. “It’s estimated that up to four million may try to leave the country as the crisis continues.” The money is earmarked for the foundation’s Refugees and Displaced Persons Fund. The club operates charitable gambling at three locations: Carbone’s Pizzeria, 617 Lounge and Beartown Lounge & Restaurant.

